Mahindra XUV400 (Nexon EV Rival) India Debut In Just Two Months

Mahindra XUV400 will make its global debut in India in September 2022 before going on sale to compete against Tata Nexon EV

Mahindra & Mahindra will unleash a trio of Born Electric Vision based zero-emission vehicle concepts on August 15, 2022 at a special event in the United Kingdom and they have already been teased quite a few times. The homegrown SUV specialist is expected to reveal its future plans at the event and it recently announced the establishment of a new EV entity known as EV Co.

While the final name of the standalone EV firm is yet to be decided, the future looks bright as new investments will come in from a British funding house. Despite being late to the party of modern passenger EVs, Mahindra has a long history in selling electric vehicles in the country and the new strategy will be harbingered by an electrified compact SUV.

The brand will host the global premiere of the production-spec XUV400 in September 2022 and it will more likely go on sale later this calendar year or in early 2023. The XUV400 is nothing but the electric take on the popular XUV300 compact SUV, which was displayed by the eXUV300 name at the 2020 Auto Expo. However, the upcoming model will look slightly different.

Recent spy images indicate that it will have a different-looking rear design as new LED wraparound tail lamps extend horizontally while the tailgate and rear bumper have also been revised. The XUV300 is a sub-four-metre SUV based on SsangYong Tivoli’s X100 platform and the architecture is reengineered for use in the upcoming electric vehicle.

It will reportedly be longer by 200 metres and thus have an overall length close to 4.2 metres. It should address the lack of bootspace the XUV300 is plagued with. Elsewhere, the design of the XUV400 could be influenced by the eXUV300 concept with a shut-off front grille, newly designed alloy wheels, blue accents inside and out signifying its eco-friendly nature and so on.

The Mahindra XUV400 will compete against Tata Nexon EV and if introduced in two battery configurations, it could take the fight to the Nexon EV Max and perhaps MG ZS EV. It will likely have high-tech interior boasting features such as ADAS and in-car connected tech. Expect it to be equipped with a single electric motor capable of 150 hp and it could have a claimed range of well above 350 km.