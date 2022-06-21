Mahindra XUV400 EV Likely Price Announcement By Early 2023

Mahindra XUV400 will have an overall length of around 4.2 metres – around 200 mm more than the XUV300; could feature high-end tech derived from XUV700

Mahindra & Mahindra is developing a range of new products for the Indian market and it also includes a long list of electric vehicles. The homegrown SUV specialist has been teasing a trio of electric vehicle concepts in recent times and they will make their global debut around August. The first modern electric vehicle from M&M will be the one based on the XUV300 compact SUV.

The electrified SUV could be dubbed the XUV400 and it was showcased in its near-production form named eXUV300 at the 2020 Auto Expo. The five-seater has also been spied testing on public roads and the spy shots revealed a different rear compared to the IC-engined XUV300. The newly designed wraparound LED tail lamps, updated bootlid and rear bumper are some of the highlights.

As for the dimensions, the Mahindra XUV400 will have an overall length of around 4.2 metres – around 200 mm more than the XUV300. Elsewhere, the design of the electric SUV is similar to that of the eXUV300. Mahindra will likely present the five-seater in multiple variants but whether more than one battery configuration will be available or not is yet unknown.

Mahindra is expected to offer the zero-emission SUV with a single electric motor setup and it sends power to only the front wheels. It will likely be slightly more powerful than the Nexon EV, one of its key rivals. The Mahindra XUV400 will reportedly boast premium features including technologies derived from the XUV700 like ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

The all-electric SUV is expected to play a key role in establishing the company as a top-notch EV player and is part of the eight new passenger vehicles planned including EVs by 2027. Only a few weeks ago, Mahindra penned down an agreement with Volkswagen to explore the possibilities of using the latter’s electric components in future Mahindra EVs.

The Mahindra XUV400 could be priced competitively against Tata Nexon EV, the best-selling passenger electric vehicle in India. It had its range expanded recently with the inclusion of the Nexon EV Max.