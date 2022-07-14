Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV To Use Batteries From LG

Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV will be unveiled in September 2022 ahead of its market launch; to likely take on Tata Nexon EV

Mahindra & Mahindra will host the global premiere of the production-spec eXUV300 concept in September 2022 and it could be dubbed the XUV400. Next month, the brand will also bring in three born electric SUV concepts. The five-seater electric SUV has several commonalities with the ICE XUV300 and it will be launched in the months following its market debut.

It will be based on the SsangYong Tivoli’s X100 platform with modifications to fit in the battery pack and it will have an overall length of around 200 mm – up from close to four metres in the XUV300. However, its impact on the bootspace is yet unknown as the battery pack positioning and its space consumption will dictate the trunk volume.

According to a recent report that surfaced on the internet, the maiden electric SUV from the homegrown SUV specialist will source batteries from LG Energy Solution. The first deliveries of the Mahindra XUV400 will commence between the final quarter of this calendar year and January 2023. The details surrounding the battery agreement with LG are yet to be divulged.

The two brands are said to be working closely together for quite a while already. Back in 2018, Mahindra penned down a deal with LG Chem for a partnership on the supply and tech of Li-ion batteries that utilise manganese, nickel and cobalt chemistry. Only a few days ago, Mahindra announced a hefty sum of investment from a British funding house.

A dedicated firm known as EV Co. has also been announced and it raised USD 250 million. The XUV400 is expected to take on the country’s best-selling passenger car, Tata Nexon EV and whether it will be offered in two battery configurations or not is yet to be disclosed. The XUV400 will be followed by four new EVs over the next few years.

Mahindra is aiming for its electric vehicle lineup to contribute up to 30 per cent of its overall volumes by the end of FY28. A few weeks ago, Mahindra and VW announced a deal to explore the usage of components from MEB architecture for its Born Electric platform.