Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV (Nexon EV Rival) Debuts With 456 Km Range

Mahindra XUV400 comes with an MIDC range of 456 km on a single charge; 0-80 per cent in just 50 minutes using a DC fast charger

Mahindra has today hosted the global premiere of the XUV400 electric SUV ahead of its domestic market launch in January 2023. It is based on the XUV300 ICE compact SUV as its X100 platform borrowed from SsangYong Tivoli has been updated to suit the EV requirements. Thus, the five-seater is not a sub-four-metre SUV and instead, it measures 4,200 mm in length.

The Mahindra XUV400 has a width of 1,821 mm and its wheelbase length stands at 2,600 mm. The boot can hold a volume of 378 litres. The homegrown SUV manufacturer claims that the XUV400 can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 8.3 seconds. Looking into the dimensions, the XUV400 sits well above the compact SUV and has protruded into the midsize SUV segment.

The brand has further noted that the XUV400 comes with three drive modes (Fun, Fast and Fearless) and each mode adjusts the throttle input, steering response and regeneration. It is also packed with features such as a central mounted touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, more than 60 connective features with smartwatch connectivity, OTR updates and so on.

As for the performance, a 39.4 kW battery pack is utilised and is IP67 certified for dust and waterproof resistance. It enables an MIDC range of 456 km on a single charge. The Mahindra XUV400 will compete directly against Tata Nexon EV and the customer test drives will commence in December 2022 and the deliveries will begin by the end of January 2023.

Other highlights of the Mahindra XUV400 are frequency dependent damping, single pedal technology, multi-tunable valve with concentric land, and a DC fast charger enabling zero to 80 per cent time in just 50 minutes. Mahindra says the platform is made of high strength steel along with segment-best protection for the battery according to the brand.

The exterior comprises a sharp headlamp cluster with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, a shut-off front grille with Mahindra’s Twin Peaks logo sitting in the middle, a sporty bumper, newly designed alloy wheels, wraparound LED tail lamps, etc.