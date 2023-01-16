Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs. 15.99 Lakh

Mahindra XUV400 has an MIDC range of 456 km on a single charge; offered in two variants and five colour schemes

Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled the XUV400 in early September 2022 and its prices have today been announced. The electrified SUV takes on Tata Nexon EV Max, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona Electric and BYD Atto 3. The customer deliveries of the XUV400 will commence soon in India as well and it is already on display at several delaerships.

The Mahindra XUV400 is underpinned by the familiar X100 monocoque architecture found in the XUV300 compact SUV and it was in turn derived from SsangYong Tivoli. The homegrown SUV manufacturer decided to keep the same overall length at 4.2 metres as reducing it down to below four metres won’t avail any tax benefits.

As for the dimensions, the Mahindra XUV400 is 1,821 mm wide and stands 1,634 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,600 mm and bootspace capacity is at 378 litres.

The Mahindra XUV400 is different from the IC-engined XUV300 compact SUV in a lot of ways and courtesy of it being longer, it does have a better road presence and boasts a shut-off front grille and aggressive looking alloy wheels. It is retailed in a total of five colourways namely Arctic Blue, Everest White, Napoli Black, Galaxy Grey, and Infinity Blue with the optional Satin Copper roof.

The equipment list of the Mahindra XUV400 comprises a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with AdrenoX connectivity, over-the-air updates, multiple airbags, disc brakes on all wheels, single pane sunroof, a semi-digital instrument console, anti-lock brakes with EBD and three drive modes amongst others. As for the performance, the XUV400 comes with a 39.4 kWh battery pack and an electric motor good enough for 150 hp peak power and 310 Nm max torque.

It is claimed to do zero to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds before reaching a top speed of 150 kmph. The five-seater has a driving range of around 456 km on a single charge and can replenish from zero to 80 per cent in just 50 minutes utilising a 50 kW DC fast charger. Offered in two variants, the XUV400 EC and EL, the electric SUV has a starting price of Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom).