Mahindra XUV400 (7-Seater XUV300) Spied On Test, To Rival Hyundai Creta

Mahindra has been working on 7-seater version of XUV300 that is expected to launch in FY20 is spied for the first time recently, to rival Hyundai Creta & Kia Seltos

Mahindra’s XUV300 took a fair share of the sub-4m pie, with the segment flaring up to be one of the most important segments of the Indian market with two new important launches in 2019. The XUV300 is based on the SsangYong Tivoli, sold in the South Korean market. It has an extended version (not to be mistaken for a seven-seater) for extra luggage space called the SsangYong Tivoli XLV.

The 7-Seater XUV300, internally called the “S204” could be built on the same platform as the Tivoli XLV. Mahindra’s S204, what could be the called the “XUV400” was recently spied testing on the outskirts of Chennai.

The SsangYong Tivoli XLV measures 4,440mm in length (245mm longer than Tivoli’s 4,195mm), 1,798mm in width and is 1,635mm tall. It features the same wheelbase as the Tivoli and of course, the XUV300, which is 2,600mm long. Tivoli XLV’s huge 720-litre boot can be utilized by Mahindra for a third row of seats.

The XUV400 will slot in between the upcoming XUV500 and the XUV300. If reports are to be trusted, it will likely be offered with the same diesel engine as the Marazzo, a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder unit that makes 122HP of power and 300Nm torque. A new 1.5-litre turbo T-GDI petrol engine rated at 161HP/280Nm could also be introduced, and will also make its way in the Marazzo.

The starting price of the S204 will likely be a little premium over the top-end trims of the XUV300. It could be priced between Rs.11 Lakh to Rs. 15 Lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, the XUV400 will rival against the likes of the upcoming second-generation Hyundai Creta, which was spotted testing earlier in India.

It will also take on the Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster. The S204 is scheduled to launch in the European markets in 2022, hence expect the car to debut in India prior to that in late 2020 or early 2021.