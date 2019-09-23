Mahindra XUV300 W6 Diesel AMT Launched At Rs. 9.99 Lakh

Mahindra XUV300 W6 Diesel AMT comes with features like Hill Start Assist, Electronic Stability Program, creep function and more

Mahindra & Mahindra has today launched the AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) in the XUV300 in the Indian market on the W6 diesel variant and it is priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). With immediate effect, the W6 autoSHIFT will be available across all the authorised Mahindra dealerships present in the country.

The largest UV manufacturer in the country uses the AMT engineered by Marelli and is used in the 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine with an electronic variable geometry turbocharger. The powertrain is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 115 bhp and segment-leading peak torque of 300 Nm.

Mahindra says the W6 diesel AMT comes with optimised automated gearshifts for overtaking moves and peppy acceleration. Other features that will make the driver’s life easy are HSA (Hill Start Assist) and Electronic Stability Program (ESP). The AMT gets vehicle creep function, auto and manual mode, drive and reverse lock out, anti-engine stall, kick-down shifts and driver information system with gear display.

The W6 diesel AMT is in response to customers’ increasing desire to buy AMT-equipped compact SUVs in India and it will come in handy during the stressful traffic conditions they often find themselves in. The XUV300 was introduced by Mahindra back in mid-February 2019 and it was the brand’s latest attempt at grabbing a big pie in the sub-four-metre SUV space.

The five-seater did make a mark by garnering good numbers despite facing tough competition. Based on the X100 platform of SsangYong Tivoli, the XUV300 takes plenty of styling inspiration from the Korean SUV and is also powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine developing 110 bhp and 200 Nm.

It is paired with only a six-speed manual transmission. With the expansion into W6 grade, the AMT is now offered in three diesel variants of the XUV300. Currently, the XUV300’s range is priced between Rs. 8.10 lakh and Rs. 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom).