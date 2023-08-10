Mahindra XUV300 W2 Variant Launched At Rs. 7.99 Lakh – Most Affordable

Mahindra XUV300 W2 carries a price tag of Rs. 7.99 lakh and is available only with a 1.2 L petrol engine

Mahindra & Mahindra has today announced the launch of the W2 variant of the XUV300 in the domestic market. Available exclusively with a petrol engine, the Mahindra XUV300 W2 is priced at Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) – making it the most affordable variant within the compact SUV’s range. It is accompanied by the W4 turbo petrol variant costing Rs. 9.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

The performance-based 1.2 L mStallion TGDi petrol engine was previously offered exclusively from W6 onwards. Now, with the W4 TurboSport, buyers get the performance engine, which is capable of reaching zero to 60 kmph in five seconds. The powertrain is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 131 hp and 230 Nm of peak torque.

To further spice up the XUV300’s range, Mahindra has included new features in the W4 variant such as a sunroof, and is available on both petrol and diesel versions. The W4 variant can be had with two engine options now – the 1.2 L turbo petrol and the sporty 1.2 L mStallion TGDi mill.

The XUV300 comes with a diverse range of two exterior and interior choices. The five-seater is based on SsangYong Tivoli’s X100 platform and its extended version is offered in the XUV400 electric SUV. The XUV300 competes against Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and others in the highly competitive segment.

In other news, the spy images of the facelifted Mahindra XUV300 have appeared on the internet in recent weeks and is expected to be launched in the first half of next year. It will more likely boast a redesigned exterior taking plenty of inspiration from the XUV700 while the interior could be thoroughly overhauled featuring more advanced equipment and technologies.

On August 15, the homegrown SUV maker will unveil the pickup truck concept based on the Scorpio N while the electric concept version of the Thar off-road SUV will also be showcased. The five-door version of the Mahindra Thar is one of the highly anticipated launches from the brand and it will be introduced sometime next year in India.