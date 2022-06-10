Mahindra XUV300 To Get 131 PS Engine Soon, Certification Received

Mahindra XUV300 is set to receive a more powerful turbocharged petrol engine soon, and said engine has received ICAT certification

Back at the 2020 Auto Expo, Mahindra & Mahindra had showcased XUV300 Sportz, which was essentially a sporty version of the XUV300 compact SUV. The ‘Sportz’ version featured a racy livery, along with a more powerful ‘mStallion’ petrol engine. Now, it seems like a more-powerful Mahindra XUV300 could launch in India very soon.

M&M recently received certification from ICAT (International Centre for Automotive Technology) for its 1.2L direct-injection turbocharged petrol engine. Rated at 131 PS and 230 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, this engine is more powerful than the current 1.2L turbo-petrol engine by 21 PS and 30 Nm. It will be paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, which will send power to the front wheels.

Previous reports had claimed that the more powerful petrol engine would be offered on select trim levels, while the existing 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines will remain unchanged. However, there’s a possibility that the current 1.2L petrol mill could be replaced by the new, more powerful one.

It is being reported that M&M will also offer a mild-hybrid system on the SUV, to reduce the overall emissions and improve fuel economy. The manufacturer has not revealed the launch date yet, but as per speculations, this new petrol engine could launch on XUV300 within the next few months.

It is also worth noting that M&M is planning to roll out a midlife facelift for XUV300, likely around early-2023. It is also possible that the more powerful engine will be introduced on the updated version instead. We hope the manufacturer makes an official announcement on the matter soon, as the anticipation is exhausting now!

In other news, a Mahindra XUV300-based EV is also currently in development, expected to launch in the first quarter of the next year. Unlike the ICE version, which is a sub-4-metre vehicle, the EV version will have a length of 4.2 metres. Speculation suggests that it could be called ‘XUV400’, and upon launch, it would be a rival to Tata Nexon EV.