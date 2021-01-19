Mahindra XUV300 Sales Grow By 86% In December 2020

Mahindra XUV300 was the eighth most sold SUV in the country in CY2020 as it garnered close to 32,200 units

Unlike many carmakers, Mahindra had the experience of selling UVs in the sub-four-metre class and thus when the XUV300 came in, it went all in with it to capitalise on the growing trend for compact SUVs over the last three years. The XUV300 was launched by the middle of February 2019 and it created plenty of anticipation. It is currently priced between Rs. 7.94 lakh and Rs. 12.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The five-seater has been a decent seller over the last nearly two years and it bettered the volumes of the TUV300. In the Calendar Year 2020, the XUV300 was the eighth most sold SUV in the country as nearly 32,200 units were sold against 40,197 units in the previous CY (February to December 2019) with 19.9 per cent Year-on-Year sales de-growth.

It outsold Ford EcoSport in the yearly sales charts for 2020 but was far off compared to other main rivals like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue but it finished closely behind Kia Sonet, launched only a few months ago and the Tata Nexon posted 48,842 units. The XUV300 did end CY2020 on a high as 3,974 units were sold against 2,132 units during the same period in 2019.

This resulted in a Year-on-Year volume increase of 86 per cent. The compact SUV faced 11 per cent negative sales growth on MoM basis as 4,458 units were recorded in November 2020. The Mahindra XUV300 is based on the SsangYong Tivoli’s X100 platform with bigger dimensions compared to many of its rivals and is available in a total of four variants: W4, W6, W8 and W8 (O).

It derives power from the 1.5-litre four-cylinder D15 diesel engine debuted in the Marazzo producing 120 PS maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol motor, on the other hand, delivers 110 PS and 200 Nm. Both are paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT in diesel.

As for the features, it comes with reverse parking camera, dual zone automatic climate control system, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, front parking sensors, 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, seven airbags, sunroof, dual front airbags as standard, disc brakes on all wheels and so on.