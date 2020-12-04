Mahindra XUV300 Posted 100% Sales Growth In November 2020

The Mahindra XUV300 emerged as the fifth best-selling sub-4m SUV in the country last month, with Mahindra managing to sell almost 4,500 units of the car

The Mahindra XUV300 has been branded as the safest car in the Indian market by Global NCAP, and while the car hasn’t ben able to post as good numbers as some of its rivals, the XUV300 still manages to perform well. In the month of November 2020, Mahindra managed to sell a total of 4,458 units of the XUV300, which helped it emerge as the fifth best-selling car in its segment.

That being said, the sales are up by 100 per cent in terms of YoY sales, since the carmaker could only ship 2,224 units of the XUV300 in November last year. This is the highest year-on-year growth by any sub-4m SUV last month.

Mahindra currently offers the XUV300 with a 1.2-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine rated at 110 PS/200 Nm, along with a 1.5-litre oil burner that produces 116.6 PS of max power, and 300 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on both the powertrains are handled by a 6-speed MT, while the diesel engine can also be had with an optional 6-speed AMT gearbox.

The XUV300 comes equipped with features like an electric sunroof, R17 alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, push button/start stop, rain-sensing wipers, heated and electrically adjustable wing mirrors and more.

On the safety front, it gets class-leading 7 airbags, rear parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system, ESP with Roll-over Mitigation, Corner Braking Control, ABS with EBD, all four disc brakes, Hill Start Assist etc.

The carmaker retails the XUV300 at a starting price of Rs 7.94 lakh, which goes up to Rs 12.29 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The car currently puts up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet as well as the newly launched Nissan Magnite. The XUV300 will also be getting a new rival soon, in the form of the upcoming Renault Kiger, which will be based on the Nissan Magnite.