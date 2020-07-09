Mahindra XUV300 mStallion 1.2L Turbo Version Spied On Test

Mahindra XUV300 is currently sold with a 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines with manual and AMT transmission options

Mahindra & Mahindra introduced its XUV300 compact SUV amidst much anticipation in mid February 2019. The five-seater is based on the X100 architecture as the SsangYong Tivoli and even its design has plenty in common with its Korean cousin, especially the sharp looks and silhouette. The XUV300 arrived in India with a 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines.

Both the engines used to be paired with a manual transmission only before the six-speed AMT joined the lineup by the middle of last year. The BSVI version of the Mahindra XUV300 went on sale earlier this year, as the diesel variant did not receive any price hike compared to the previous BSIV engine. The BSVI petrol motor, on the other hand, saw a price increase of around Rs. 20,000.

The XUV300 has been a decent seller for the Indian UV specialist as it competes in the hotly contested sub-four-metre SUV space against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and Honda WR-V. Reports emerged on the internet suggested that the XUV300 would get the non-turbo version of the 1.2-litre petrol engine.

Presumed to be based on the 1.2-litre unit found in the KUV100, it was said to be made available for the Euro-spec XUV300. The compact SUV has been spotted doing emission tests without the test mule wearing any camouflage. It indicates the possible presence of the mStallion 1.2-litre turbocharged and direct injected petrol engine that will produce a maximum power output of 130 hp.

It will more likely be offered in the XUV300 Sportz trim sometime later this year, mostly around the festive season. The mStallion engine range comes in three displacements – 1.2-litre, 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre – and it debuted back at the 2020 Auto Expo. It features overboots function for mitigating turbo law at low engine speeds.

The three-cylinder 1.2-litre engine kicks out 130 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and 230 Nm of peak torque delivered between 1,500 and 3,750 rpm. The Mahindra XUV300 Sportz variant could help in expanding the SUVs’ range further and it will rival the 1.0-litre T-GDi version of the Hyundai Venue and the similar specced upcoming Kia Sonet.