Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Launch In 2023, Will Get 130 PS Petrol Engine

The upcoming Mahindra XUV300 facelift is expected to get design updates and better equipment, along with the 1.2L mStallion petrol engine

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to update its compact crossover – XUV300 – with a midlife facelift, as stated by Veejay Nakra, CEO of M&M’s automotive division. This was revealed during the company’s Q3 FY2022 financial results announcement. No details about the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 facelift were provided, but there are plenty of speculations floating around.

The facelifted Mahindra XUV300 will get restyled front and rear fascia, including updated headlamps and taillights, new bumpers, and a new front grille. The SUV will get the brand’s new ‘twin peaks’ logo, similar to XUV700. We don’t expect any major changes to the interior, although the infotainment system of the SUV will surely be updated. M&M might even offer AdrenoX connected tech on its little crossover.

The 1.2-litre mStallion engine will finally be added to XUV300’s range. This powerplant was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, alongside the other mStallion engines, 1.5L and 2.0L in size. Mahindra XUV300 Sportz concept was also showcased at the last Auto Expo, which was powered by the above-mentioned 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine, with 130 PS and 230 Nm on tap.

The current Mahindra XUV300 already comes with a 1.2L turbo-petrol engine, but it only belts out 110 PS and 200 Nm. This powerplant could be carried forward to the facelifted version, available on the lower trim levels. A 1.5L turbo-diesel engine option is also available on the SUV right now, rated at 100 PS and 300 Nm, which will likely continue forward unchanged.

We expect transmission choices to remain the same as well – a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AMT, available on both the petrol and diesel engines. Currently, the SUV’s price ranges from Rs. 8.16 lakh to Rs. 13.67 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and the facelifted version will likely be only slightly more expensive.

In the Indian market, its rivals include Maruti Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, etc. Mahindra XUV300 was first introduced back in 2019, so a midlife update is due now. Interestingly, the homegrown automaker will introduce an all-electric version of the XUV300 as well soon.