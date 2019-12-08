Mahindra XUV300 Electric SUV India Launch Delayed To H2 2021

Upon arrival, Mahindra XUV300 Electric SUV could be offered in two battery configurations and it could rival soon-launching Tata Nexon EV

Mahindra Automotive Division’s Managing Director, Dr. Pawan Goenka told recently that his company has pushed back the launch date of the electrified Mahindra XUV300. Back in mid-February 2019, Mahindra confirmed during the debut of the XUV300 that the zero-emission version was targetted for a launch date in the second half of next year.

On a phone-in, he said: “The S201 electric that is XUV300 electric, will be (introduced) sometime probably in the second quarter… or first quarter of FY22.” At the XUV300’s launch event in Mumbai, Goenka explained that his company would probably be looking to introduce two versions of the electric SUV.

This prompted the speculations that the XUV300 EV could be offered in two battery configurations. Rest assured, the battery pack will have a significantly better capacity than what can be seen in the e-Verito. The lower capacity version could play the affordable game but do not expect it to be anywhere below Rs. 10 lakh as far as we can predict.

The higher battery capacity version could compete head-on with the Nexon EV, which is scheduled to go on sale in the final quarter of this financial year as a debut at the 2020 Auto Expo is of near certainty. According to a report emerged on European media, Mahindra had confirmed via its mid-term roadmap that the XUV300 EV would have a driving range of 300 km.

Ahead of the all-electric XUV300, Mahindra could launch the e-KUV100. It was showcased in the near-production form at the 2018 Auto Expo itself and could make its into next year’s show as well before going on sale. Tata’s Nexon EV will be the first product based on the Ziptron technology and it will be priced between Rs. 15-17 lakh.

It has been extensively tested on different surface and weather conditions while being regularly endorsed on social media ahead of its arrival. Based on MESMA (Mahindra Electric Scalable Modular Architecture), the XUV300 Electric may as well carry a 380 V system and the top-spec variant is said to have at least 90 kW output and a top speed of 150 kmph.