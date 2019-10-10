Mahindra XUV300 Drops To 5th Spot, Vitara Brezza On Top – Sep 2019

Mahindra sold 2,492 models of the XUV300 last month as against the 2.532 models that were sold in August

The hotly-contested SUV segment in India was most opportune to see new brands and new models that were introduced this year. New entrants such as the Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV 300 disrupted the market and outsold some of the models that had been dominating the segment since a while.

However, things changed in September as a few of the new entrants were pushed back by the old-timers again. While the Hyundai Venue was pushed down to the second position by the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the Mahindra XUV 300 lost a position after being overtaken by the Tata Nexon. Mahindra sold 2,492 models of the XUV300 last month as against the 2.532 models that were sold in August.

The Mahindra XUV300 entered the compact SUV segment as a younger sibling to the XUV 500. The car is based on the Ssangyong Tivoli which comes across as reliable and pocket-friendly car in the foreign markets.

For a price which starts at Rs 8.1 lakh with the top-spec going for 12.69 lakh, the XUV300 packs plenty of features including keyless entry and start, automatic headlamps and wipers, two-zone climate control, cruise control, a 6-way adjustable driver’s seat, a comprehensive driver information system, and a touchscreen multimedia system. The latter comes with USB and AUX playback, Bluetooth telephony, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Compact SUVs Sales In September 2019 1. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 10,362 2. Hyundai Venue 7,942 3. Ford EcoSport 3,139 4. Tata Nexon 2,842 5. Mahindra XUV300 2,492

The car comes with two engines – A 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine petrol mated to 6-speed manual gearbox. The petrol option outputs 110bhp and 200Nm of torque while the diesel churns out 115bhhp and 300Nm of torque. On the safety front, the car gets seven airbags. Stability control. Traction control. Cornering Lights. ABS.

With the festive season around the corner, select Mahindra dealers across the country are offering discounts of up to Rs 76,500 on its models. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, free accessories and complimentary insurance. On the Mahindra XUV 300, the company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.