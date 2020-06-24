Mahindra XUV300 Coupe Concept Conceptualized By INITIA Designs

Conceptualized by INITIA Designs, the Mahindra XUV300 Coupe is a design study that has been inspired by the XUV Aero concept that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2016

Back at the Auto Expo 2016, Mahindra and Mahindra presented the XUV Aero concept, which came across as a stylish model that had the potential to spawn an affordable alternative to the none other than the BMW X6. Sadly, in spite of several rumours and comments from the company officials, the XUV Aero concept could never see the light of the day.

With time, Mahindra has moved on and has come a long way, particularly due to the learnings from SsangYong and acquisition of Pininfarina. Still, however, we’re yet to see something as stunning as the XUV Aero. At this year’s Auto Expo, we were greeted by the XUV Aero concept, which acts as a pre-cursor to the next-gen XUV500. Like the XUV Aero, the Funster has a pretty unique body style – a roadster. Of course, the next generation XUV500 will be a proper monocoque-based SUV and a roadster is something that might never actually come from Mahindra.

However, what’s a tad possible is a coupe SUV similar to the XUV Aero model that was seen a few years ago. On the same line of thought, INITIA Design, which is a fully-owned subsidiary of Uno Minda, has come up with the Mahindra XUV300 Coupe Concept. Essentially a design study that could give us a peek into the future of compact SUVs, the concept takes inspiration from the XUV Aero.

While details of the specifications aren’t available at the moment, the reason for the company to choose the Mahindra XUV300 as the base car for this project is its EV-ready nature. It may be noted here that at the Auto Expo 2020, Mahindra showcased the eXUV300, an electric version of the Tivoli-based crossover that features a powerful motor and offers a respectable driving range.

With regards to the design of the Mahindra XUV300 Coupe, the essence of the original design remains but the design firm has revised the roof and the C-pillar. Based on the recent developments in Mahindra’s design language, several styling updates were made to the model. The concept car has a modern fascia that features continues light signature. Even the rear-end features a single-piece lighting console that stretches along the width of the model. This accentuates the width of the vehicle.

Also, as is the case with the Mahindra XUV300, the front-end misses out on the traditional 7-slat grille and instead, features a unit with horizontal slats and graphics instead of the actual slats. Even the bumper feels a tad sportier, while the new headlamps give the SUV a very modern look. Details of the interior aren’t available at the moment.

The XUV Coupe Concept certainly presents a very interesting design possibility for near future but like we said, it’s merely a design study that hasn’t been commissioned by Mahindra and chances are it will remain a figment of someone’s imagination.