Mahindra XUV300 Beats Ford EcoSport In April 2021 Sales

The Mahindra XUV300 was awarded with the tag of the safest car available in the Indian market by Global NCAP, securing a 5-star safety rating in the organisation’s adult occupant protection tests. Tested back in February 2020, no car currently available on sale in India has managed to outperform the XUV300 in the Global NCAP crash tests.

While safety is surely one of the XUV300’s forte, the sub-4m SUV is a fairly-well packed value for money car. The market has also certainly realised that, and in April 2021, the XUV300 emerged as the second best-selling Mahindra car in the Indian market, with 4,144 units to its name.

It should be noted that while the XUV300 was not the best-selling car in its segment, it managed to outsell one of its biggest rivals, the Ford EcoSport, which recorded a sale of 3,820 units in the same month. Ford was previously touted to source engines from Mahindra & Mahindra for its SUVs, including EcoSport, but the plans were dropped after the partnership between these two manufacturers was completely dissolved.

Mahindra currently offers the XUV300 in the Indian market with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine rated at 110 PS/200 Nm, along with a 1.5-litre oil burner that puts out 117 PS of max power, and 300 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on both the powertrains are handled by a 6-speed MT as well as an optional AMT gearbox.

On the other hand, the Ford EcoSport is offered with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder NA petrol engine that puts out 123 PS of maximum power, along with 149 Nm of peak torque, and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine producing 100 PS of power and 215 Nm of torque. A 5-speed manual gearbox is offered as standard with both the engines, while the petrol engine is also offered with a 6-speed torque converter AT.

Mahindra currently retails the XUV300 at a base price of Rs 7.95 lakh that goes up to Rs 13.09 lakh, while the Ford EcoSport is currently priced from Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 11.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).