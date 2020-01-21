Mahindra XUV300 Awarded 5 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests

Mahindra XUV300 has been rated five stars for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant protection in the latest round of Global NCAP crash tests

Mahindra & Mahindra introduced the XUV300 in the middle of February 2019. It has been one of the latest moves from Mahindra to have a stronghold at the sub-four-metre SUV segment and the five-seater has been performing well as expected despite the heavy competition from Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon.

The latter is the only five-star safety rated SUV in the segment and is now being accompanied by the XUV300. In the latest round of Global NCAP crash tests, the XUV300 has scored full marks further reiterating the efforts the homegrown car producers are making to bring up safer cars to the road. The XUV300 follows the four star rated Marazzo at Global NCAP as the future cars from Mahindra look to have strong structural rigidity.

The XUV300 gained five stars for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant protection. It is based on the X100 platform as the SsangYong Tivoli and provides two frontal airbags as standard, along with Electronic Stability Control and side impact airbags as options. The Global NCAP organisation has rated the structure and footwell area of the XUV300 to be stable.

Furthermore, the head and neck protection for adult occupants was also good while the chest protection for passenger received the same status. The driver chest protection was evaluated to be adequate while the femur and knees showed good protection too. The side impact protection was performed under UN95 regulation and the SUV comfortably passed the requirements when tested on driver and passenger sides.

The child occupant protection tests resulted in good protection for the one and half year old dummy with the CRS installed rearward facing and using the standard ISOFIX anchorages and a support leg. The three-year old CRS offered ‘fair protection’ to the dummy when installed forward facing using the ISOFIX anchorages and a top tether.

The safety assessment organisation has found that the XUV300 offers the possibility of disconnecting the passenger airbag in case of the ‘need to use a rearward facing CRS in the passenger seat’. The four stars was also due to the lack of three point belts, besides poor ISOFIX markings.