Mahindra XUV300 130 PS Turbo-Petrol Version Launch Soon – Report

The XUV300’s current 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine puts out 110 PS of max power and 200 Nm of peak torque, but the new engine will be rated at 130 PS/230 Nm

Mahindra showcased a new variant of the XUV300 at the 2020 Auto Expo last year, known as the XUV300 Sportz. While it did feature some stickers on the outside, it’s certainly not the visual enhancements that excite us. Under the hood of the XUV300 Sportz is supposed to be a new 1.2-litre G1.2T three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that generates 130 PS of maximum power along with 230 Nm of peak torque.

This is 20 PS and 30 Nm more than the 110 PS/200 Nm XUV300’s current petrol powertrain produces, and it will also help the XUV300 become the most powerful car in the sub-4m SUV segment. The new engine will likely be offered with a 6-speed MT initially, while an automatic gearbox could be introduced at a later stage.

However, as per a new Delhi RTO, Mahindra could offer the new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with all four variants of the XUV300 i.e. W4, W6, W8 and W8 (O), instead of just a new ‘Sportz’ trim. This also means that the idea of introducing a new ‘Sportz’ trim might actually be dropped. It is yet to be seen if Mahindra will continue offering the current 1.2-litre turbo petrol (110 PS/200 Nm) along with the new motor.

Apart from the petrol powertrain, Mahindra currently also offers the XUV300 with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that puts out 117 PS of power and 300 Nm of torque. Just like the 1.2-litre turbo petrol mill, the transmission duties on the diesel powertrain are also taken care of by a 6-speed MT as well as an optional AMT gearbox.

As of now, Mahindra retails the petrol-powered XUV300 at a base price of Rs 7.95 lakh that goes up to Rs 12.51 lakh for the top-end W8 (O) dual-tone AMT trim (both prices, ex-showroom). However, the introduction of a new powerful 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine will likely result in a price hike.

As of now, the Mahindra XUV300 competes against the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite as well as the Renault Kiger.