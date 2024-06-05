Mahindra XUV.e9 Electric SUV Coupe Spied Again – New Details

The latest spy images of the Mahindra XUV.e9 reveal plenty of new details about the upcoming electric SUV coupe

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to launch an assortment of new SUVs over the next two to three years. Amidst the good reception for the recently launched XUV 3XO, Mahindra will bring in the five-door version of the Thar in August and the XUV.e8 before the end of this year or in early 2025. Both these models have been caught testing multiple times as well.

The Mahindra XUV.e8 will become the first model in the XUV.e lineup and it will be followed by the XUV.e9. Just like the XUV.e8, the XUV.e9 will be based on the XUV 700 and is essentially the coupe variant of the XUV.e8 and both will be underpinned by the INGLO skateboard architecture. The XUV.e9 is expected to launch next year and it has been spied testing in Mumbai recently.

As evident from the spy pictures, the XUV.e9 boasts large proportions and runs on dual-tone alloy wheels wrapped in wide section tyres. It will feature plenty of design elements from the XUV.e9 concept while having a slightly toned down appearance. The test mules are equipped with LED Daytime Running Lights identical to the XUV.e8 while the dynamic turn signals and pop-out door handles can also be seen.

The interior will come with a triple screen layout (a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen and a display for front passenger), a new two-spoke steering wheel with possibly an illuminated logo, buttons and dials borrowed from the XUV 700, a panoramic sunroof, EPB, different drive modes, front ventilated seats with heating and massaging function, etc.

Mahindra is expected to utilise its partnership with Volkswagen in developing the upcoming XUV.e and BE range of zero-emission SUVs. According to the brand, the tentative launch timeline for the XUV.e9 is April 2025 and it will have almost similar dimensions as the concept which measures 4,790 mm long, 1,905 mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2,775 mm with an overall height of 1,690 mm.

The Mahindra XUV.e9 will more likely share the battery options with the XUV.e8 as it could feature a 60 kWh or an 80 kWh unit with single and twin electric motor setups with the claimed driving range going over 500 km on a single charge.