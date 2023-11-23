Mahindra XUV.e9 Electric SUV Coupe Interior Spotted

Explore the interior of Mahindra’s upcoming flagship, the XUV.e9, which features a sleek, beautiful, and futuristic design

Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up to unveil a compelling array of battery electric (BE) SUVs, including the much-anticipated XUV.e9, set to be the flagship model under the XUV.e sub-brand. This sophisticated electric coupe, a variant of the popular XUV700, has been undergoing road testing across the country, and plenty of spy shots have emerged online.

The recently spotted XUV.e9 prototypes offer a very close glimpse into the exterior and interior design. Starting with the exterior, the forthcoming Mahindra electric coupe SUV features a pronounced bonnet with muscular creases and power bulges. The frontal design integrates a full-width LED light bar, exuding sophistication and style, while the absence of a traditional grille emphasizes its electric nature.

Underneath the camouflaged exterior, the XUV.e9 promises a sportier and more mature profile than its predecessors. The sloping roofline gracefully terminates at the rear, drawing inspiration from the aerodynamic efficiency seen in models like the Tesla Model Y. The overall aesthetic, although camouflaged, exudes a level of elegance and maturity, marking a departure from past concepts like the XUV500 Aero.

Now for the interior; the XUV.e9 is a five-seater model, as the sloping roofline doesn’t allow a third row in the back. It also gets a two-spoke steering wheel, gigantic screens stretching across the dashboard, and a redesigned floor console. The spy images promise an immersive and tech-laden driving experience, even more so than the XUV700.

The XUV.e9 is expected to house an 80 kWh battery pack, delivering an impressive 500 km range on a single charge. The dual-motor layout, generating a total system output of 230-350 bhp, is poised to enable an all-wheel-drive (AWD) experience, setting the stage for an exhilarating performance. The lower variants could get a smaller battery and a single electric motor to keep the costs in check.

The Mahindra XUV.e9, with its fusion of style, technology, and performance, is slated to launch in 2025. This upcoming flagship EV, along with the XUV.e8, will pave the way for subsequent releases in the form of Thar.e, Bolero.e, and Scorpio.e, solidifying Mahindra’s role as a trailblazer in the ever-evolving landscape of electric mobility.