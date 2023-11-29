Mahindra XUV.e8 (XUV700 Based) Coming In 2024 – All Known Details

Mahindra XUV.e8 midsize electric SUV is based on the XUV700 and it will go on sale in December 2024 in India

Mahindra & Mahindra is currently working on the BE and XUV.e range of electric vehicles for India. The first model from the XUV.e series will be launched next year as the tentative launch timeline of the XUV.e8 will be December 2024. It has already been caught testing multiple times on Indian roads giving us a sneak peek of what to expect from the model.

The conceptual version of the Mahindra XUV.e8 was unveiled midway through last year in the United Kingdom. Spy images indicate that the production XUV.e8 will adopt many design cues from the concept – more noticeably in the front end. The rear profile of the recently spied test mule shows the presence of a tailgate and LED tail lamp unit similar to the XUV700.

Moreover, the positioning of the rear windshield wiper, shark fin antenna, high-mounted stop lamp and rear bumper also reminisce that of its ICE sibling. The primary styling difference lies at the front, where the closed-off grille is accompanied by a continuous LED light strip spanning the hood, and vertically arranged LED headlamps on the bumper can be seen.

The front bumper, in turn, appears to have been reshaped to incorporate a streamlined air dam. Earlier glimpses of the XUV.e8 from spy shots showed a three-screen arrangement, encompassing a central touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a leftmost screen designated for the co-driver.

The most recent spy shots showcase a centre console layout mirroring that of the XUV700, complete with a rotary dial for selecting various modes. The upcoming Mahindra XUV.e8 will sit on the all-new INGLO platform and the electric motors could be sourced from VW at least initially. It will likely feature an 80 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of over 450 km on a single charge.

The electric SUV will closely resemble the dimensions of the concept as it has an overall length of 4,740 mm and a wheelbase length of 2,762 mm. Both single and dual electric motor configurations could be offered.