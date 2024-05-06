Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Nexon Comparison – Which Is Better?

In the detailed Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Nexon comparison, we have explained all the key aspects of both compact SUVs to tell you which is better

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO a few days ago for a competitive starting price of Rs. 7.49 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Essentially the facelifted XUV 300, the Mahindra XUV 3XO gets a thoroughly redesigned exterior and a brand new interior with a more upmarket features list and safety technologies.

The compact SUV is renowned for its competitive spirit as several manufacturers vie for the spotlight and in recent times, the Tata Nexon has led the sales charts with ease. Like the Nexon, the XUV 3XO is offered in an expansive range with three engines and multiple transmission choices. In the video linked below, we have brought you a detailed comparison between both models.

Some of the key takeaways are the Tata Nexon gives better overall steering feedback and is more practical courtesy of its boot volume and boasts a better eight-speed JBL audio system over the new seven-speaker Harman Kardon unit found in the Mahindra XUV 3XO. It also has a higher ground clearance in comparison, bringing more versatility.

However, the Mahindra XUV 3XO offers better comfort for the driver as well as the front passenger as the size of the front seats in the Tata Nexon is small. Additionally, the engine is noisy and vibrations can be felt on the steering wheel and other parts compared to the XUV 3XO.

Currently, the Tata Nexon is priced at Rs. 8.15 lakh for the base trim, which goes up to Rs. 15.80 lakh for the top-spec model (ex-showroom). It derives power from a 1.2L turbo petrol engine producing 120 PS and 170 Nm while the 1.5L turbo diesel mill kicks out 115 PS and 260 Nm.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO, on the other hand, uses a 1.2L petrol, a 1.2L DI petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine. The DI petrol produces 130 PS and up to 250 Nm while the diesel powertrain is capable of 117 PS and 300 Nm. Both manual and automatic transmissions are retailed in both SUVs.