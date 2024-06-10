Mahindra XUV 3XO Records 10,000 Units In Its First Month

Mahindra XUV 3XO garnered 10,000 unit sales in its first month of May 2024; derives power from a 1.2L petrol, a 1.2L DI petrol and a 1.5L diesel mill

On the first day of delivery, May 26, Mahindra handed over 1,500 units of the XUV 3XO to customers across India. The automaker experienced an overwhelming response, receiving over 50,000 bookings within just an hour of opening the official reservations midway through last month. Notably, nearly 70 per cent of these bookings were for the petrol variants of the compact SUV.

Mahindra currently has a backlog of over 2 lakh units courtesy of the good reception for the Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic, Thar and XUV 700. The XUV 3XO plays a significant part in the pending order book and at the end of the first month of its sales in May 2024, a total of 10,000 units were dispatched.

In comparison to the same period last year with 5,125 units of the XUV 300, a massive YoY sales increase of 95 per cent was noted. The initial deliveries of the Mahindra XUV 3XO will focus on specific variants, among the nine available trims: MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 Luxury, AX7, and AX7 Luxury. While the MX3 Pro is considered the best value for money, buyers prefer the feature-rich AX5 and AX5 Luxury models.

Consumers are preferring petrol variants over diesel, largely because of the significant price difference between the two fuel options. As expected, the base models have an extensive waiting period of up to six months, while the wait time for the premium AX7 and AX7 Luxury trims is around three months depending on the location.

It is available in an expansive range across three engine choices: a 1.2L petrol, a 1.2L DI petrol, and a 1.5L diesel. The 1.2L petrol engine pushes out 115 PS and 200 Nm of torque, while the 1.2L DI variant delivers 130 PS and 250 Nm. The sole 1.5L four-cylinder diesel engine makes 117 PS and 300 Nm. Transmission choices are a six-speed MT, a six-speed AMT and a six-speed AT.

Compared to the old model, the rebranded XUV 3XO gets a roomier boot and is the first model in its class to feature a panoramic sunroof.