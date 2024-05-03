Mahindra XUV 3XO Most Detailed Review & Mileage Test

Mahindra XUV 3XO gets several new features as standard including six airbags, 60:40 split seats at the rear and disc brakes on all four wheels

A few days ago, Mahindra & Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO, the facelifted version of the XUV 300 with a new name, in the Indian market. Competitively priced at Rs. 7.49 lakh for the base, it goes up to Rs. 15.49 lakh for the range-topper (ex-showroom). The practicality of the compact SUV has been improved big time along with its ride quality.

The five-seater now gets several new features as standard including six airbags, 60:40 split seats at the rear and disc brakes on all four wheels. Moreover, the 2024 Mahindra XUV 3XO becomes the first model in its segment to feature a panoramic sunroof and Level 2 ADAS tech. It derives power from 1.2L petrol, 1.2L DI petrol and 1.5L diesel engines.

The transmission choices are a manual, an AMT and a torque converter AT. Here we have linked the most detailed mileage test and drive review of the Mahindra XUV 3XO after 1,300 km. The XUV 3XO is available in multiple trim levels namely MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 L, AX7, and AX7 L.

A total of 16 colour schemes are also on offer. The features list boasts a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, wireless charging facility, a seven-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control, 360-degree camera, EPB with auto hold, blind view monitor and much more.

The entry-level automatic trim is also competitively priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh while the base sunroof-equipped variant, the MX2 PRO, costs Rs. 8.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The homegrown auto major has increased the boot capacity of the XUV 3XO from 257 litres to 295 litres as well and it has the segment-longest 2,600 mm wheelbase.

The ground clearance stands at 201 mm while the rampover and departure angles are at 29 degrees and 37 degrees respectively. The official bookings for the Mahindra XUV 3XO will commence on May 15 while the customer deliveries will start from May 26 onwards across the country. It rivals Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, etc.