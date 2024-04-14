Mahindra XUV 3XO Launching This Month With Big Updates – Under 10 L

The Mahindra XUV 3XO represents a significant overhaul of the XUV300 compact SUV, featuring a multitude of enhancements both inside and out

Mahindra & Mahindra has released a couple of teaser videos of the XUV 3XO, which is the rebranded XUV300 in its facelift form, giving away almost every new detail the compact SUV will possess. The XUV300 has been on sale for over half a decade now but the XUV 3XO marks the first significant revision through its lifecycle.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO, set to hit the market on April 29, 2024, will come with a thoroughly updated exterior and interior. While no significant changes to the powertrain will be made, the introduction of a new torque converter automatic transmission is a high possibility. Drawing inspiration from the BE range and the latest lineup of Mahindra SUVs, the XUV 3XO is pronounced as “XUV-three-ex-oh”.

The front end of the Mahindra XUV 3XO includes redesigned drop-down LED Daytime Running Lights, a revamped grille section with triangular inserts, and newly designed LED projector headlamps. Additionally, the front bumper features parted air intakes for enhanced aesthetics. At the rear, the updated design showcases protruding C-shaped LED tail lamps connected by a light bar, with tweaks made to the tailgate for a refreshed appearance.

The compact SUV features several other visual enhancements such as a redesigned rear bumper, newly designed alloy wheels enhancing its overall sporty appeal, updated side bodywork and claddings, prominent “XUV 3XO” badging on the tailgate, blackened pillars and roof, integrated spoiler and a high-mounted stop lamp.

The teaser also shows a metallic yellow paint scheme, adding to the XUV 3XO’s eye-catching appeal. The cabin is poised for a substantial transformation, aiming to address the current outdated cabin design. It gets a new theme with premium surface materials and trims along with a redesigned dashboard and centre console. The equipment list will mirror that of the recently updated XUV400.

A 10.25-inch touchscreen, a digital instrument console and the segment-first panoramic sunroof will be offered. The 1.2L turbo petrol, 1.2L DI turbo petrol and 1.5L diesel engines will stay put. It will rival Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.