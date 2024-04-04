Mahindra XUV 3XO Launch On April 29, Teased For The First Time

Mahindra XUV 3XO is the heavily updated version of the XUV300 compact SUV as it gets a host of revisions inside and out

A few weeks ago, we told you that the upcoming XUV300 facelift could be dubbed the XUV 3XO and it has turned out to be the case as Mahindra has released the first teaser video alongside revealing its official name. The XUV300 has been in the business for over five years now but the XUV 3XO marks the first biggest update through its lifespan.

It will go on sale on April 29, 2024 with a thoroughly revised exterior and interior. However, no powertrain changes are expected barring the addition of a new automatic transmission. The XUV 3XO (pronounced as XUV-three-ex-oh) takes plenty of design inspiration from the BE range and the latest line of Mahindra SUVs, as you can see in the teaser.

The sportier front fascia comprises redesigned drop-down LED Daytime Running Lights, a revised grille section with triangular inserts, a newly designed LED projector headlamp cluster and parted air intakes on the new bumper. The updated rear features protruded C-shaped LED tail lamps connected by a light bar while the tailgate has also been tweaked.

Other visual highlights are a redesigned rear bumper, a set of newly designed alloy wheels, new side body panels and cladding, bold XUV 3XO writing on the tailgate, angular rear windshield, black finished pillars and roofline, an integrated spoiler and a high-mounted stop lamp. You could also see a metallic yellow shade on the teaser.

The interior of the XUV300 is set to undergo a significant overhaul, addressing the current outdated cabin design. It will feature a new theme with premium surface materials and trims, along with a redesigned dashboard and centre console. New HVAC vents will enhance the cabin aesthetics while the equipment list will mirror the recently updated XUV400.

Notable additions include a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a new audio system and a first-in-segment panoramic sunroof. In terms of performance, the XUV300 will retain its familiar 1.2L turbo petrol, 1.2L DI turbo petrol, and 1.5L diesel engines.

Additionally, a new six-speed torque converter automatic transmission sourced from Aisin will be introduced in the DI gasoline mill. The XUV300 sits on the X100 platform found in the SsangYong Tivoli and expect the forthcoming XUV 3XO to get significant updates on this front including the increase in boot volume to enhance its practicality.