Mahindra XUV 3XO Interior & Mileage Revealed – 0-60 In 4.5 Seconds

Mahindra XUV 3XO is claimed to have a mileage of 20.1 kmpl; does zero to 60 kmph in just 4.5 seconds

Mahindra & Mahindra will officially host the global premiere of the XUV 3XO on April 29, 2024 in India. The compact SUV is the rebranded XUV 300 with an assortment of revisions inside and out. Over the last week or two, Mahindra has been teasing the XUV 3X0 and the latest teaser reveals the interior along with its performance numbers and fuel economy.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO will replicate the interior design of the XUV 400 electric SUV with minor differences such as chrome enhancements. However, the dual-tone black and white dashboard theme, HVAC vents, climate controls, steering wheel, storage pockets and even the seats look identical to its e-SUV sibling.

The outgoing XUV 300 features an outdated cabin and thus the brand new interior is a welcoming addition to take the fight firmly to rivals like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and others. The major highlight inside the cabin is the presence of a segment-first panoramic sunroof.

It will be accompanied by a freestanding 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone automatic climate control, adjustable headrests, 7-speaker Harman Kardon audio and new drive modes (Zip, Zap and Zoom) as seen in the teaser, six airbags as standard, etc.

The homegrown manufacturer has also revealed that the XUV 3XO is capable of accelerating from zero to 60 kmph in 4.5 seconds and it will have a claimed fuel efficiency of 20.1 kmpl for the diesel MT variant (same as the outgoing model). The exterior gets a slew of changes taking inspiration from the latest Mahindra range and the forthcoming BE series.

The existing 1.2L petrol, 1.2L DI petrol and 1.5L turbo diesel engines will stay put without any changes in performance numbers. Both manual and automatic gearboxes will be on offer while the DI gasoline mill could be equipped with a new six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The launch of the XUV 3XO will be followed by the five-door Thar in the coming months.