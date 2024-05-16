Mahindra XUV 3XO Garners 50,000+ Bookings In Under 1 Hour

The latest product from Mahindra, the 3XO has managed to garner over 50,000 bookings in just 60 minutes; Deliveries to start from May 26

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the XUV3XO in the Indian market on 29th April 2024 and it is nothing but the facelifted XUV300 with a new moniker. The bookings of the sub-4-meter SUV commenced on 15th May 2024 at 10:00 a.m. and as per the company, the XUV3XO managed to garner over 50,000 bookings within the first 60 minutes. The deliveries of the SUV are scheduled to start from May 26, 2024.

Priced in the range of Rs. 7.5 lakh to Rs. 15.5 lakh (ex-showroom), the XUV3XO received a warm response from the customers at the time of launch and the enthusiasm has been reciprocated in the bookings. Mahindra also revealed that the booking count of the SUV crossed the 27,000 mark within the first 10 minutes and the 50,000 mark was achieved in less than 60 minutes.

Talking about the deliveries, the XUV3XO will start rolling out of the Mahindra dealerships from May 26 and over 10,000 vehicles have already been produced to meet the demand of the customers. A monthly production capacity of 9,000 units has been set up and we can expect a waiting period of 4-5 months depending upon the variant. However, these are just our estimates and Mahindra hasn’t officially communicated the variant-wise waiting period.

Speaking on this remarkable achievement, Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “We are immensely proud to announce that the XUV 3XO has received 50000 bookings shortly after opening, which is a testament to the trust our customers place in us. Such overwhelming market response reaffirms our commitment to innovation and delivering value beyond expectations.”

The all-new Mahindra XUV3XO rivals the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite in the Indian market. Available in 3 engine options i.e. 1.2-litre turbo petrol, 1.2-litre tGDi petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel unit, the compact SUV gets multiple standard safety features such as 6 airbags, rear disc brakes, ESC, hill-start assist and more.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with an array of advanced features designed to enhance comfort and connectivity. At the centre of the dashboard is a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster similar to the XUV400.