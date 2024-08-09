Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Spied Testing, Clearest Images Yet

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV has been spied testing ahead of its market launch before the end of this year or in early 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra introduced the XUV 3XO, the rebranded XUV 300 with a host of revisions inside and out, a couple of months ago. The homegrown SUV maker is now gearing up to unveil the much awaited five-door Thar, dubbed the Thar Roxx on the Independence Day ahead of its price announcement. The brand’s SUV range will be further strengthened with the arrival of a brand new electric SUV as well.

While Mahindra has been caught on camera testing the XUV.e8, XUV.e9 and BE.05 often often, the trio will be preceded by the launch of a compact electric SUV based on the XUV 3XO and here we have attached the clearest spy images yet. The test mule wears camouflage but the doors, part of the LED projector headlamps and C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights are not hidden under the wrap.

You could clearly see a brand new set of Y-shaped alloy wheels and charging port above the right front fender. Just as you might expect, the exterior will be largely similar to that of its ICE sibling but the front grille will be redesigned along with a tweaked front bumper. While the tail lamp will be borrowed from the XUV 3XO, it might get new inserts and the rear bumper will also be slightly different.

Spotted testing in Tamil Nadu, the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is expected to get new colour options to differentiate itself from the IC-engined model but the interior will be almost identical. The images also show the same dashboard layout as the XUV 3XO while a floating 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity will be retained.

A fully digital instrument console, a 360-degree camera system, wireless smartphone charging facility, a seven-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control, Electric Parking Brake with auto hold, blind view monitor, adjustable headrests, six airbags and disc brakes on all wheels as standard and much more will be available.

The five-seater compact electric SUV will lock horns with the recently launched and well received Tata Punch EV as it will be positioned below the XUV 400. Expect it to be equipped with a 34.5 kWh battery pack found in the lower trims of the XUV 400 and it will boast a claimed range of around 375-400 km on a full charge. It will also support DC fast charging.