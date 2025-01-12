Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Clearest Spy Images Fuel Auto Expo 2025 Debut

The XUV 3XO EV will be Mahindra’s entry-level electric SUV in India to rival the Tata Nexon EV, Punch EV and others

Mahindra & Mahindra is readying an all-electric version of the XUV 3XO for the Indian market. Though it has been spotted multiple times in the past, the most clear pictures of the e-SUV have emerged from outside a Tata Motors dealership in Rourkela, Odisha. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV will be the brand’s entry-level electric SUV as it will be positioned below the XUV 4OO in its line-up. The XUV 3XO EV will directly rival the Tata Nexon EV, Punch EV and others in the domestic market and it may go on sale in an expected price range of Rs 11-15 lakh (ex-showroom).

The spy pics show the XUV 3XO EV without any sort of camouflage and it can be said that the e-SUV looks identical to its ICE counterpart. The front fascia flaunts the same split headlamp setup with round projector units and C-shaped LED DRLs. The all-electric XUV 3XO seems to be riding on aero-optimized alloy wheels. Some other noticeable design elements include black-coloured roof rails, ORVMs and a shark fin antenna.

The biggest reveal of these spy images is the presence of a 360-degree camera. It has also been learnt that the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV will be shorter in length by 200 mm than the XUV 4OO. In fact, the boot capacity will also be less than the XUV 4OO. The interior cabin is expected to borrow several features from the ICE version of the SUV along with the upholstery, seating layout and dashboard.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV could be launched with premium features like wireless charging, single-pane sunroof, front fog lamps, rear AC vents, dual-zone climate control, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control etc. to name a few. The all-electric SUV will carry advanced safety equipment in the form of 6-airbags, traction control system, all-four disc brakes, ESP and ISOFIX child mounts.

Reports suggest that the XUV 3XO EV will be equipped with a 35 kWh battery pack, which will be the smallest for any Mahindra EV in the Indian market. Just so you know, the XUV 4OO comes with two battery options namely 35 kWh and 40 kWh. The XUV 4OO with the smaller 35 kWh battery pack has a driving range of 375 km on a single charge. So, we can expect the XUV 3XO EV to boast a range of 350+ km on a full charge.

The XUV 3XO EV is believed to be launching by the middle of 2025 in the Indian market. Though, Mahindra might showcase the production-ready model at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on Jan 17. Stay tuned for more details on the same.