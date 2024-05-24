Mahindra XUV 3XO Buyers Preferring More Petrol Variants Over Diesel

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is powered by a 1.2L petrol, a 1.2L DI petrol and a 1.5L diesel mill with manual and automatic transmission options

Late last month, Mahindra & Mahindra launched the highly anticipated XUV 3XO in India, with an attractive starting price of Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the XUV 300, the XUV 3XO offers a more feature-rich and premium interior, along with a redesigned exterior. The official bookings for the XUV 3XO opened on May 15, 2024 and the initial response has been phenomenal, with over 50,000 reservations made within the first hour.

Customer deliveries are set to begin this Sunday across India, with an initial focus on select variants. The Mahindra XUV 3XO is retailed in a total of nine trim levels namely MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 Luxury, AX7 and AX7 Luxury. While the MX3 Pro is the most VFM of them all, customers prefer the AX5 and AX5 L trims more.

The AX5 offers several premium equipment including a 10.25-inch digital console, in-car connected features, two-zone AC and more with an attractive starting price of Rs. 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom) while the AX5 L comes with segment-first Level 2 ADAS, EPB and a 360-degree camera system with a price tag of Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Buyers are opting to go with more petrol variants over diesel as well considering the massive price difference between both fuel options and that there are two petrol engines available. As you might expect, the bae variants will have a long waiting period of up to six months and it will be halved for the range-topping AX7 and AX7 L trims.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is powered by a 1.2L petrol, a 1.2L DI petrol and a 1.5L diesel mill. The 1.2L petrol unit is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 115 PS and 200 Nm while the 1.2L DI churns out 130 PS and 250 Nm. The 1.5L four-cylinder diesel engine makes 117 PS and 300 Nm. The transmission options are a six-speed MT, a six-speed AMT and a six-speed AT.

The five-seater also features a first-in-segment panoramic sunroof and it boasts a more spacious boot compared to the XUV 300. The standard safety features include six airbags and disc brakes on all four wheels.