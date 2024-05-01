Mahindra XUV 3XO Bookings To Open On May 15 – Delivery Timeline

The bookings for the Mahindra XUV 3XO will begin on May 15 in India while the deliveries will commence by the end of the month

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO, a rebranded and facelifted version of the XUV 300, with prices starting at Rs. 7.49 lakh and reaching up to Rs. 15.49 lakh for the top-end trim (ex-showroom). The Mahindra XUV 3XO is offered in several trim levels, from the base MX1 to the premium AX7 L, providing a range of options for customers with varying preferences and budgets.

The homegrown manufacturer has also confirmed that the official reservations for the XUV 3XO will begin on May 15, 2024 while the keys will be started to handover to the customers from May 26 onwards. The Mahindra XUV 3XO offers a significant upgrade in features and technology compared to the previous model.

One of its standout additions is the segment-first dual-pane sunroof, adding a premium touch to the compact SUV. Furthermore, it incorporates Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with 10 features, enhancing safety and convenience for drivers. Mahindra has also made safety a priority in the new XUV 3XO by providing six airbags and disc brakes on all four wheels as standard from the base variant.

The trim levels are MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 L, AX7, and AX7 L while the 16 single-tone and two-tone paint schemes available are Citrine Yellow with Stealth Black, Deep Forest with Galvano Grey, Dune Beige with Stealth Black, Nebula Blue with Galvano Grey, Everest White with Stealth Black, Galaxy Grey with Stealth Black, Stealth Black with Galvano Grey, Tango Red with Stealth Black, Citrine Yellow, Deep Forest, Everest White, Stealth Black, Galaxy Grey, Nebula Blue, Dune Beige and Tango Red.

The base AT is competitively priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) while the entry-level sunroof-equipped variant, the MX2 PRO, starts at Rs. 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra has increased the boot capacity of the XUV 3XO from 257 litres to 295 litres, enhancing the overall practicality of this five-seater SUV. The availability of split rear seats further adds to its versatility.

The equipment list comprises a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster, wireless charger, seven-speaker Harman Kardon audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera system, EPB with auto hold, blind view monitor, etc. A 1.2L NA petrol, 1.2L turbo petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine continue their duties.