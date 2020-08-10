Mahindra XUV 300 Prices Reduced By Up To Rs. 1 Lakh – Details

Except for two diesel variants, the prices of the Mahindra XUV300 have been reduced in India and below you can find the complete price table

Mahindra & Mahindra introduced the XUV300 in the domestic market in February 2019 and it has endured decent success among Indian customers. However, the competition has steadily increased and more new compact SUVs are waiting to be unleashed as Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger are in the pipeline.

The homegrown auto major has reduced the prices of the XUV300 to make matters more interesting and it could help in reaching out to a wider set of audience. Overall, the prices have gone down by up to Rs. 1 lakh and we have listed the variant-wise price revisions in the table below.

The entry-level W4 petrol version of the five-seater now costs under Rs. 8 lakh as the prices have been reduced by Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 7.95 lakh. The W6 petrol, on the other hand, has seen the least reduction of Rs. 17,000 as the new price stands at Rs. 8.98 lakh. The W8 petrol comes with a price tag of Rs. 9.90 lakh as opposed to Rs. 10.60 lakh previously.

Mahindra XUV 300 Old Price New Price Difference W4 Petrol Rs. 8,30,000 Rs. 7,95,000 Rs. 35,000 W6 Petrol Rs. 9,15,000 Rs. 8,98,000 Rs. 17,000 W8 Petrol Rs. 10,60,000 Rs. 9,90,000 Rs. 70,000 W8 Optional Petrol Rs. 11,84,000 Rs. 10,97,000 Rs. 87,129 W4 Diesel Rs. 8,69,000 Rs. 8,70,000 Rs. 1,000 (Price Increased) W6 Diesel Rs. 9,50,000 Rs. 9,70,000 Rs. 20,000 (Price Increased) W8 Diesel Rs. 10,95,000 Rs. 10,75,000 Rs. 20,000 W8 Optional Diesel RS. 12,14,000 Rs. 11,75,000 Rs. 39,000

The W8 optional petrol trim has its price reduced by Rs. 87,129 as it now costs Rs. 10.97 lakh. Besides reducing the prices for all petrol variants, Mahindra has also increased the sticker tag for two of the diesel variants. The entry-level W4 has witnessed a minor increase of Rs. 1,000 as it now costs Rs. 8.70 lakh.

The W6 diesel variant’s price has been increased by Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 9.70 lakh. The W8 diesel and W8 diesel optional trims have faced a reduction of Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 39,000 as they are priced at Rs. 10.75 lakh and Rs. 11.75 lakh respectively now (all prices, ex-showroom).

As the W8 petrol is now under Rs. 10 lakh, the chances of the overall costs (road tax and registration charges) getting lower are high too leading to customer benefitting from around Rs. 1 lakh price reduction. The XUV300 is based on the X100 platform as SsangYong Tivoli and is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.