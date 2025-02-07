Mahindra XEV 9e Delivery Timelines Revealed For All Variants

Mahindra plans to scale up production of the XEV 9e in stages to ensure a smooth rollout; deliveries to commence in mid-March

Mahindra will open bookings for the XEV 9e as well as its sibling, the BE 6 on February 14, 2025. The company has confirmed that all nine variants will be up for reservation. Customers can start selecting their preferred models and variants from February 6, 2025, at 10 am itself via the brand’s official website.

The Mahindra XEV 9e will be available in seven colour schemes namely Everest White, Deep Forest, Tango Red, Nebula Blue, Desert Myst, Ruby Velvet, and Stealth Black. After the rollout of Pack Three by mid March, Mahindra has confirmed that the Pack Two models are set to reach buyers by July 2025.

The entry-level Pack One and Pack One Above variants will be delivered in August 2025 while the Pack Three Select’s deliveries will commence in June. Mahindra has adopted a structured rollout strategy to ensure a steady supply of vehicles. The new lineup of born-electric SUVs offers multiple battery options.

The XEV 9e Pack One, featuring a 59 kWh battery, starts at Rs. 21.90 lakh but the price of the Pack One Above is not out yet. In Pack Two, the XEV 9e with the same battery configuration is available for Rs. 24.90 lakh. The Pack Three Select pricing for the XEV 9e is quoted at Rs. 27.90 lakh it goes up to Rs. 30.50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Mahindra will provide charging solutions as an additional purchase, giving customers the option to buy a home charger separately. Buyers can choose between a 7.2 kW unit priced at Rs. 50,000 or an 11.2 kW charger available for Rs. 75,000. For institutional buyers placing bulk orders of two or more vehicles, the company offers the flexibility to opt out of purchasing a charger, catering to businesses with existing charging infrastructure.

The Mahindra XEV 9e is packed with features on the inside including a triple screen layout and is said to offer a real world range of over 500 km on a single charge.