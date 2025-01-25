Mahindra XEV 9e & BE 6 Test Drives Begin In Phase 2 Cities Across India

Mahindra will open official bookings for the XEV 9e and BE 6 on February 14; test drives started in Phase 1 and Phase 2 cities across India

Towards the end of November 2024, Mahindra & Mahindra generated excitement by announcing the introductory prices for their much-anticipated models, the BE 6 and XEV 9e, set at Rs. 18.90 lakh and Rs. 21.90 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). Recently, the company revealed additional details including the pricing of top-end variants and their availability timelines.

In the initial phase, Mahindra aims to sell 5,000 units of the BE 6 and XEV 9e monthly. The BE 6, featuring a 79 kWh battery pack and 19-inch alloy wheels, is priced at Rs. 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the XEV 9e with similar specifications is available at Rs. 30.50 lakh. Both models are part of the “Three For Me” program.

This offers EMI options of Rs. 39,224 for the BE 6 – Rs. 28.65 lakh on-road, financed at 8.99 per cent and Rs. 45,450 for the XEV 9e – Rs. 32.50 lakh on-road, financed at 8.99 per cent. Deliveries of the Pack Three 79 kWh variants of the Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 are set to begin in early March 2025 with bookings officially opening on February 14 for these models.

The customer test drives have started on January 14 in Phase 1 cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai MMR, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. Details regarding the booking schedule for other variants are expected to be revealed soon. Yesterday, the test drives began for the Phase 1 cities like Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Goa, Howrah, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Surat, Vadodara, Chandigarh and Tricity.

Phase 3 test drives for the born electric SUVs will begin on February 7, expanding to cities across India. The XEV 9e is offered with two battery options: a 59 kWh pack and a larger 79 kWh variant. Power output ranges from 228 bhp in the single-motor configuration to 281 bhp with the dual-motor setup. Additionally, it supports DC fast charging, enabling the battery to charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes.

The Mahindra BE 6, powered by a 79 kWh battery, delivers an impressive ARAI-certified range of 682 km on a single charge. Mahindra guarantees a practical driving range exceeding 500 km per charge, even with air conditioning in use, particularly in urban metro settings.