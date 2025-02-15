Mahindra XEV 9e & BE 6 Record 30,000+ Bookings In A Single Day

Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 have collectively drawn an overwhelming response, securing 30,179 bookings on day one

The Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 have collectively drawn an overwhelming response, securing 30,179 bookings – a massive achievement considering India’s total electric passenger vehicle sales in 2024 stood at roughly one lakh units. The strong demand shows a growing affinity toward premium electric mobility with buyers showing preference for well-equipped, high-performance EVs.

Mahindra’s latest electric offerings have struck the right chord among enthusiasts, combining new technologies with long-range capabilities, and upscale design. Breaking down the reservations, the XEV 9e has edged out the BE 6 in popularity, accounting for 56 per cent of total bookings while the latter secured a solid 44 per cent.

The overwhelming preference for the higher-end variants suggests that customers are seeking feature-rich EVs that offer more than just sustainability. Mahindra’s strategic rollout of these models, backed by competitive prices are major reasons but the real challenge lies in keeping the waiting period under check.

A huge takeaway from the booking trends is the dominance of the top-tier Pack Three variant, which comes equipped with a powerful 79 kWh battery enabling a real-world range of over 500 km on a single charge. This range-topping version alone contributed to 73 per cent of total orders. Mahindra will commence customer deliveries for Pack Three trims by mid-March.

The homegrown manufacturer has also noted that the total bookings of 30,179 units in a single day have resulted in a booking value of Rs. 8,472 crore at ex-showroom price. Mahindra has outlined a structured delivery timeline for the XEV 9e and BE 6. Deliveries for the Pack Three Select variant are set to begin in June 2025, followed by the Pack Two models reaching customers across India starting in July.

Meanwhile, those who have booked the entry-level Pack One and Pack One Above variants will start to receive their vehicles in August 2025. The XEV 9e range begins at Rs. 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Pack One variant, featuring a 59 kWh battery. Stepping up, the Pack Two model, which carries the same battery configuration, comes at Rs. 24.90 lakh.

For those seeking more premium offerings, the Pack Three Select is available for Rs. 27.90 lakh, while the highest-spec variant reaches Rs. 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the BE 6 falls within a price bracket of Rs. 18.90 lakh to Rs. 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the BE 6 and XEV 9e are built on the INGLO skateboard platform.