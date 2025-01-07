Mahindra XEV 9e & BE 6 Pack Three Prices Out – Starts At Rs. 26.90 L

The prices of the Pack Three variant of the Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 have been announced today along with their availability timelines

Towards the end of November 2024, Mahindra & Mahindra revealed the starting prices of the much-awaited XEV 9e and BE 6 in India building anticipation and they start at Rs. 21.90 lakh and Rs. 18.90 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). Now, the prices of more variants have been revealed today and more details about the availability are also out.

In the initial phase of the launch, Mahindra will sell 5,000 units of the XEV 9e and BE 6 monthly. With a 79 kWh battery pack and 19-inch alloy wheels, the BE 6 costs Rs. 26.90 lakh while the 9e with the same specification costs Rs. 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the ‘Three For Me’ program, the former can be had for an EMI of Rs. 39,224 while the latter at Rs. 45,450.

The XEV 9e offers two battery configurations: a 59 kWh pack and a larger 79 kWh option. Available in single and dual-motor setups, the SUV delivers power outputs between 228 bhp and 281 bhp. It also supports rapid charging, allowing the battery to recharge from 20 to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes using a 175 kW DC fast charger.

It boasts an overall ground clearance of 207 mm and a battery-specific ground clearance of 222 mm. Measuring 4,765 mm in length, it provides ample space for passengers and cargo. Its class-leading boot capacity is an impressive 663 litres, complemented by a 150-litre frunk for additional storage. The Mahindra BE 6 also uses the same battery packs with similar fast charging times.

The Mahindra BE 6 offers an overall ground clearance of 207 mm and a battery ground clearance of 218 mm. Storage capacities include a 455-litre boot and a 45-litre frunk. The SUV coupe incorporates brake-by-wire technology, enabling it to decelerate from 100 kmph to a standstill in just 40 metres. Additionally, this system enhances brake energy recuperation by 18 per cent.

The 79 kWh battery pack in the Mahindra BE 6e delivers an ARAI-certified range of 682 km on a single charge. Mahindra guarantees a practical range exceeding 500 km per charge, even with the air conditioning running, particularly in urban metro conditions. It is important to note that the vehicle’s price excludes the cost of the charger and its installation.

Deliveries are set to begin in early March 2025 for the Pack Three 79 kWh variant of both models while official bookings will open on February 14 for the same. The reservation schedule for the remaining variants will be revealed in March. In phase cities 1 such as Chennai, Delhi NCR, Mumbai MMR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune, the test drives will begin on January 14.