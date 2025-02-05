Mahindra XEV 9e & BE 6 More Prices Out, Deliveries By Mid March

Production for the Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 will be ramped up in a phased manner; deliveries will begin in mid-March for Pack Three variant

Mahindra & Mahindra is set to begin bookings for the XEV 9e and BE 6, starting February 14, 2025, at 9 AM. The homegrown manufacturer has revealed that it has made all nine variants available for reservation. Buyers can register their preferences for models and variants starting February 6, 2025, at 10 AM through the official website.

The brand has planned a phased production schedule to manage demand effectively. Deliveries for Pack Three variants will commence by the middle of March 2025 while other configurations including Pack One and Pack Two will be rolled out between June and August 2025. The structured approach will ensure a steady supply of vehicles according to the brand.

The new lineup of born electric SUVs are available in multiple battery configurations. The BE 6 with a 59 kWh battery in Pack One is priced at Rs. 18.90 lakh whereas the XEV 9e Pack One with a 79 kWh battery starts at Rs. 21.90 lakh. The BE 6 in Pack Two, featuring the same 59 kWh unit, costs Rs. 21.90 lakh, while its XEV 9e counterpart is priced at Rs. 24.90 lakh.

Variants BE 6 Prices XEV 9e Prices Pack One (59 kWh) Rs. 18.90 lakh Rs. 21.90 lakh Pack One Above (59 kWh) Rs. 20.50 lakh – Pack Two (59 kWh) Rs. 21.90 lakh Rs. 24.90 lakh Pack Three Select (59 kWh) Rs. 24.50 lakh Rs. 27.90 lakh Pack Three (79 kWh) Rs. 26.90 lakh Rs. 30.50 lakh

Pack Three pricing varies from Rs. 24.50 lakh to Rs. 30.50 lakh, depending on the selected model and specifications and there is also a Pack One Above BE 6 trim for Rs. 20.50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Charging solutions will be offered separately though as customers will need to purchase a home charger with options including a 7.2 kW unit priced at Rs. 50,000 and an 11.2 kW charger available for Rs. 75,000.

Variants Delivery Schedule Pack One August 2025 Pack One Above August 2025 Pack Two July 2025 Pack Three Select June 2025 Pack Three Mid March 2025

Institutional buyers placing bulk orders of two or more vehicles will have the flexibility to opt out of the charger purchase. Additionally, prices at the time of delivery will apply to all bookings. Mahindra has introduced a range of exterior paint schemes for both EVs. The BE 6 will be available in Everest White, Deep Forest, Tango Red, Desert Myst, Firestorm Orange and Stealth Black.

The XEV 9e, on the other hand, will come in Everest White, Deep Forest, Tango Red, Nebula Blue, Desert Myst, Ruby Velvet and Stealth Black. Following Pack Three, Pack Two models are scheduled to reach customers by July 2025. The remaining configurations, including Pack One and select Pack Three variants will be delivered in August 2025.