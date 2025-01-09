Mahindra XEV 9e & BE 6 EMI, Delivery Timeline, Booking, Test Drive Details

The official bookings for the Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 will commence on February 14 while the test drives in phase 1 cities will begin on Jan 14

M&M created a buzz in late November 2024 by unveiling the initial prices for their eagerly awaited models, the BE 6 and XEV 9e, priced at Rs. 18.90 lakh and Rs. 21.90 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). A couple of days ago, the automaker released further details including prices for the top-spec variants and their availability.

In the first phase of the launch, Mahindra plans to retail 5,000 units of the BE 6 and XEV 9e every month. The BE 6, equipped with a 79 kWh battery pack and 19-inch alloy wheels, is priced at Rs. 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom), while the XEV 9e with the same configuration is available for Rs. 30.50 lakh. Both models are also offered under the ‘Three For Me’ program, allowing customers to opt for EMIs of Rs. 39,224 for the BE 6 (Rs. 28.65 lakh on-road with a finance rate of 8.99%) and Rs. 45,450 for the XEV 9e (Rs. 32.50 lakh on-road with a finance rate of 8.99%).

Customer deliveries for the Pack Three 79 kWh variant of the XEV 9e and BE 6 are scheduled to commence in early March 2025 with official bookings opening on February 14 for these versions. Test drives will begin on January 14 in phase 1 cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai MMR, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. The booking timeline for the remaining variants is expected to be announced in March.

The showroom test drives in phase 2 cities will commence on January 24, 2025. They include Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Goa, Howrah, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Surat, Vadodara, Chandigarh, and Tricity. The phase 3 test drives, which will cover pan-India by adding more cities, will begin on February 7.

The Mahindra XEV 9e has been made available in two battery options: a 59 kWh pack and a larger 79 kWh option. The SUV kicks out between 228 bhp and 281 bhp in single and dual-motor setups respectively. It also supports DC fast charging, allowing the battery to replenish from 20 to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes.

The Mahindra BE 6, equipped with a 79 kWh battery pack, boasts an ARAI-certified range of 682 km on a single charge. Mahindra assures a practical range of over 500 km per charge, even with air conditioning in use, especially in urban metro environments. Notably, the vehicle’s price does not include the cost of the charger or its installation.