Mahindra XEV 9e & BE 6 Bookings Officially Open In India

The deliveries for the top-spec Pack Three variants of Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 will begin by the middle of March 2025 in India

Mahindra & Mahindra has commenced official bookings for the XEV 9e and BE 6, the brand’s first born electric EVs, in the domestic market across authorised dealerships and online as well. The brand will start customer deliveries of the Pack Three top-spec variants of both models by the middle of next month and they are equipped with 79 kWh battery pack.

The homegrown manufacturer has confirmed that the BE 6 will be available in six shades including Everest White, Deep Forest, Tango Red, Desert Myst, Firestorm Orange and Stealth Black. The Pack Two versions are scheduled for delivery starting July across the country for both zero-emission electric SUVs.

Mahindra has planned a phased rollout for the XEV 9e and BE 6 with deliveries of the base Pack One and Pack One Above variants set to begin in August 2025. Meanwhile, customers who opt for the Pack Three Select variant can expect deliveries to begin in June. This structured approach is aimed at maintaining a consistent and efficient supply chain.

The XEV 9e lineup starts at Rs. 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Pack One variant, equipped with a 59 kWh battery. The Pack Two version, featuring the same battery setup, is priced at Rs. 24.90 lakh. Meanwhile, the Pack Three Select variant is listed at Rs. 27.90 lakh with the top-end model reaching Rs. 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BE 6, on the other hand, is priced between Rs. 18.90 lakh and Rs. 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and both are underpinned by the INGLO skateboard architecture. Mahindra is offering charging solutions as optional add-ons, allowing customers to purchase a home charger separately. Buyers can opt for a 7.2 kW unit, priced at Rs. 50,000, or go for the more powerful 11.2 kW charger, available at Rs. 75,000.

Mahindra has equipped the BE 6 with an extensive list of features such as triple screens, seven airbags, a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, premium seat upholstery and 19-inch alloy wheels. The model also boasts adaptive suspension, automatic climate control, ADAS, a frunk and more. The larger battery pack is expected to deliver a real-world driving range exceeding 500 km on a single charge.