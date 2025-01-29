Mahindra XEV 9e Base Variant At Rs. 21.9 Lakh – All Features Explained

Mahindra XEV 9e is underpinned by the INGLO platform and it uses blade battery cells with a claimed range of 542 km in the MIDC cycle for the base trim

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the XEV 9e along with the BE 6 late last year and both have been well received by customers. Yesterday, we looked at the entry-level Pack One variant of the BE 6 and today, we take a deep dive into the features and other necessary details of the base XEV 9e. The customer deliveries of the top-spec Pack Three will begin around March.

The test drives for the Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 have begun at phase 1 and 2 cities currently while the official bookings will open next month. The Mahindra XEV 9e Pack One variant carries a sticker tag of Rs. 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom) which does not include the price of the charger and the installation costs involved.

The electric SUV coupe has been made available with only a 59 kWh battery pack, capable of a claimed driving range of 542 km in the MIDC cycle. It is equipped with an electric motor producing 231 horsepower and 380 Nm of peak torque. The five-seater also features single pedal driving, virtual engine sounds, variable ratio power steering and three drive modes namely Race, Everyday and Range.

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6 Base Variant At Rs. 18.9 Lakh – All Features Explained

As for safety, it gets six airbags as standard along with disc brakes on all four wheels, brake-by-wire technology, reverse parking camera, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), automatic headlamps and wipers, driver drowsiness detection and more. The zero-emission vehicle also features 19-inch wheels, illuminated logo and LED lighting as standard.

The Mahindra XEV 9e Pack One base variant comes equipped with a high-tech cabin featuring three 12.3-inch displays – a front passenger screen, a touchscreen infotainment unit, and a digital instrument cluster. It offers connected car technology with remote access functions, built-in Amazon Alexa and support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Over-the-air (OTA) updates ensure the system stays up to date while external device compatibility enhances entertainment options for rear-seat passengers.

Also Read: Top 5 AWD Cars Under Rs 25 Lakh In India – Mahindra To Toyota

Audio is delivered through a setup of four speakers and two tweeters. Elsewhere you could also find fabric upholstery, auto climate control and rear AC vents. The front and rear 65W Type-C ports allow fast charging for devices while a cooled glove box adds practicality. The driver benefits from height-adjustable seating, seatbelt adjustability, and tilt-and-telescopic steering adjustment for a personalized fit.

The second row offers a reclining function with a 60:40 split-folding design, maximizing space flexibility. Additionally, the XEV 9e features keyless entry and go, a 150-litre frunk for extra storage, and cruise control.