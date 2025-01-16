Mahindra XEV 7e Leaked Revealing More Info Ahead Of Debut Tomorrow

Mahindra XEV 7e, derived from the XUV.e8 concept, will likely launch in India in the coming months; to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

M&M has made significant strides in the EV market with the introduction of the BE 6 and XEV 9e. These models are built on the INGLO modular skateboard platform which is set to underpin a range of upcoming BE and XEV models over the next couple of years. At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Mahindra is expected to add another model to its born electric lineup.

Recent leaks of images and videos suggest the arrival of the Mahindra XEV 7e, a model inspired by the XUV.e8 concept. One of the most noticeable distinctions between the XEV 7e and the newly launched XEV 9e lies in its roofline. The former mirrors the design of the XUV700 ICE version, offering a more conventional profile enabling a three-row layout with added practicality.

Staying true to the XUV.e8 concept, the Mahindra XEV 7e features subtle but defining design updates that differentiate it from the coupe-inspired XEV 9e. The different closed-off front grille is highlighted by an illuminated Mahindra logo, uniquely positioned to distinguish it from the bonnet-mounted Infinity emblem featured on the XEV 9e.

Although the signature LED DRLs and lighting housings retain their familiar look, the Mahindra XEV 7e gets distinctive elements such as star-pattern aero wheels and a reworked lower front bumper. Its side profile bears a strong resemblance to the XUV700, featuring comparable pillar designs and wheel arches, further reinforcing its connection to the ICE counterpart.

The Mahindra XEV 7e’s boxy boot design and tail lamps underscore its similarity to the ICE-powered XUV700. It is expected to be equipped with a 59 kWh battery pack, leveraging BYD’s LFP cells for enhanced efficiency and reliability. It may as well share the larger 79 kWh battery unit with the XEV 9e and BE 6.

The XEV 7e is expected to offer a range of over 500 km per charge. The interior design will closely resemble the XEV 9e with features such as triple integrated screens, a 16-speaker audio system and a Level 2 ADAS+ suite available.