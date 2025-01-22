Mahindra XEV 7e India Launch Likely In The Coming Months

The XEV 7e, production version of the XUV.e8 concept, could be one of the new EVs Mahindra could launch this year in India

Mahindra & Mahindra has taken noteworthy steps in the electric vehicle segment with the launch of the BE 6 and XEV 9e models. Both vehicles are based on the INGLO modular skateboard platform which will serve as the foundation for several upcoming BE and XEV models in the near future. While anticipation was high for the rumoured unveiling of the new XEV 7e at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the model’s debut did not materialize.

The speculations came up following multiple leaked images and videos of the electrified SUV in recent weeks. Currently, Mahindra is working to meet the high demand for both the BE 6 and XEV 9e and thus we expect the XEV 7e to appear in mid-2025 or later this year while the XUV 3XO based electric compact SUV is also being tested on public roads.

Back to the Mahindra XEV 7e, it takes plenty of inspiration from the XUV.e8 concept. A key difference between the XEV 7e and the recently launched XEV 9e lies in their rooflines. The XEV 7e closely resembles the design of the XUV700 ICE version, featuring a more traditional silhouette that accommodates a practical three-row seating configuration.

True to the XUV.e8 concept, the XEV 7e incorporates subtle yet distinct design updates that set it apart from the XEV 9e. The three-row e-SUV has a distinctive closed-off front grille, accentuated by an illuminated Mahindra logo. This design choice sets it apart from the XEV 9e, which features a bonnet-mounted Infinity emblem.

The Mahindra XEV 7e also features different wheels and bumper but the rear is heavily inspired by the IC-engined XUV 700. As for the performance, it could be equipped with a 59 kWh and a 79 kWh battery pack, seen in the XEV 9e and BE 6. The high-density LFP battery cells could enable a driving range of well over 500 km per charge.

The cabin will come with a triple-screen layout comprising a large touchscreen and a digital instrument console, Level 2 ADAS+, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, ventilated seats and more.