Mahindra XEV 7e EV To Likely Be Unveiled At Auto Expo 2025

Mahindra XEV 7e is expected to launch in India in the due course of this calendar year and it will be positioned below the XEV 9e

Mahindra & Mahindra has made a strong entry into the midsize premium electric vehicle market with the launch of the BE 6 and XEV 9e, their first fully electric SUVs based on skateboard architecture. Both SUVs are built on the INGLO modular platform and are sold with 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery options. It will give rise to a host of new BE and XEV models over the next couple of years.

Mahindra’s XUV.e8 and BE 05 concepts were widely expected to make their debut, fuelled by their frequent appearances during testing. However, Mahindra defied expectations by unveiling the XEV 9e first, bringing the XUV.e9 concept to life with its coupe-style roofline. While, the customer deliveries of the XEV 9e and BE 6 will commence in March, a brand new model will likely join the lineup sooner rather than later.

Recent leaked images revealed what is speculated to be the Mahindra XEV 7e, a model likely based on the XUV.e8 concept in the first place. The most prominent visual difference between the XEV 7e and the recently launched XEV 9e is the roofline with the former adopting a design closer to the XUV700 ICE. While retaining the essence of the XUV.e8 concept, the XEV 7e incorporates subtle yet distinct design variations, setting it apart from the sleeker and more coupe-like XEV 9e.

The Mahindra XEV 7e features a refreshed closed-off front grille adorned with an illuminated Mahindra logo, positioned distinctly from the bonnet-mounted emblem seen on the XEV 9e. While the signature LED DRLs and lighting housings remain largely unchanged, the XEV 7e gets unique star-pattern aero wheels and a redesigned lower front bumper. Along the sides, the XEV 7e’s profile closely mirrors the XUV700 with similar pillar structures and wheel arches.

The boot design and tail lamps further emphasize its visual resemblance to the ICE-powered XUV700. It is also expected to house a 59 kWh battery pack utilizing BYD’s LFP cells. Inside, the XEV 7e may gain a six-seater configuration, featuring captain seats in the middle row, a departure from the five-seater XEV 9e.

Just as its siblings, it could be claimed to offer a range-world range of over 500 km per charge. The interior design mirrors that of the XEV 9e as as triple integrated screens, a 16-speaker audio system, and Level 2 ADAS+ suite are likely. Additional interior elements will include a two-spoke steering wheel, a HUD, ventilated front seats and more.