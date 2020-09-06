Mahindra Working On Launching 5 New SUVs & MUVs In India

As of now, Mahindra’s line-up consists of seven cars, namely KUV100 NXT, XUV300, Bolero, Scorpio, Marazzo, XUV500 as well as the Alturas G4

Mahindra has come a long way in the past few years, and has certainly managed to win people’s trust with its new offering. In August 2020, Mahindra went on to become the fourth best-selling manufacturer in the country, with a market share of 5.7 per cent. The numbers are only expected to rise in the future with the carmaker planning to add a slew of new cars to its line-up soon.

Mahindra has always kept its focus around utility vehicles, and it continues to do so in the near future as well. That being said, we have put together a list of the 5 UVs that the carmaker is currently working on, take a read to know more about these upcoming cars –

1. 2020 Thar

After road-testing it for months, Mahindra finally took the wraps off the new-gen version of the Thar on this year’s Independence day, and a launch is set for October 2, 2020. The updated SUV aims to bring more success to the Thar nameplate, and Mahindra has certainly worked rigorously on the car to achieve it.

As compared to the previous model, the new-gen Thar is not only a better off-roader, but Mahindra has also made it way more upmarket than before. The SUV’s equipment list includes a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and Adventure Statistics Display, Mahindra’s Blue Sense app connectivity, a TFT MID, cruise control, steering-mounted audio and Bluetooth controls, front-facing rear seats, roof-mounted speakers, height and lumbar adjustment for driver’s seat, tilt adjustment for steering wheel and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

2. New-gen XUV500

The current-gen XUV500 has been on sale since 2011 without any generational update, but the rising competition in the mid-size SUV segment is forcing Mahindra to finally introduce a new-gen model of the XUV500 in order to keep the SUV relevant in the market.

The updated car has been spied on test numerous times, which has helped us to figure out some of its features like a floating touchscreen infotainment screen, digital MID, flat-bottom steering wheel, improved seat cushioning as well as flush-type door handles.

Powering the car will likely be 2.0-litre T-GDi turbocharged petrol mill producing 190 PS power and 380 Nm torque, as well as a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine with a max power output of around 180 PS. Mahindra is expected to launch the new-gen XUV500 in India early next year, and the car will go on to rival the likes of the MG Hector Plus as well as the upcoming Tata Gravitas.

3. New-gen Scorpio

Just like the XUV500, the Mahindra Scorpio is yet to receive a major generational update as well, and just like the former, the latter is also set to be replaced with a new-gen model by mid-2021. Apart from the cosmetic upgrades to make it look more premium on the outside, the 2021 Scorpio will also be getting a new cabin layout with premium touches here and there, as well as a range of new features.

Powering the car will likely be a set of 2.0-litre turbo petrol and diesel powertrains mated to manual as well as automatic transmissions. Upon launch next year, the new-gen Scorpio will retain its rivalry with the Kia Seltos as well as the Hyundai Creta in the market.

4. Tata HBX-rivaling micro SUV

A mysterious micro SUV prototype was snapped in the upcoming Mahindra Thar’s promo video, suggesting that it could be indeed, the successor to the KUV100 NXT. If launched, the micro SUV will go on to become the most affordable Mahindra offering on sale.

The Mahindra micro SUV will likely be powered by the 1.2-litre mFalcon G80 petrol engine (82 PS/115 Nm) that currently performs duties on the KUV100 NXT. No oil burner is expected to be offered with the car. The Mahindra’s smallest SUV offering is expected to be launched by late 2021, and will go on to rival the upcoming Tata HBX.

5. Hyundai Creta-rivaling XUV400

Mahindra is also working on introducing a new SUV to close in on the gap left between the XUV300 sub-4m SUV, as well as the seven-seat XUV500. Hence, the carmaker will be launching a five-seat mid-size SUV, which could be called the XUV400. A launch is expected by late 2021.

The mid-size SUV segment has been heating up lately, and Mahindra sees potential in the said space. The XUV400 could share its powertrains with the bigger XUV500, and will go be pitted against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks as well as the Renault Duster. The Mahindra mid-size SUV’s platform will also be used by Ford to introduce its own offering for the segment, as a part of agreement between the two brands.