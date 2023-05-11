Mahindra Waiting Period May 2023 – XUV700, Scorpio N, Thar, Bolero

Mahindra Scorpio N has the highest waiting period of all M&M SUVs, stretching up to 75 weeks for the diesel version and 85 weeks for the petrol version

In recent years, Mahindra & Mahindra has been enjoying a lot of attention from buyers. Back in 2020, the manufacturer introduced the second-gen Thar, followed by XUV700 in 2021 and the Scorpio N in 2023. These SUVs have seen massive demand in the Indian market since their respective launches, which has resulted in long waiting periods for each.

The Scorpio N tops the list, with the highest waiting period out of all Mahindra SUVs. Buyers could have to wait up to 85 weeks to take delivery of one! That’s for the petrol version; the diesel version could arrive between 65 to 75 weeks. It is worth noting that the top-end ‘Z8 L’ trim (both petrol and diesel variants) has a much lower waiting period – between 20 to 50 weeks.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic also has a high waiting period, ranging between 28 to 30 weeks. The tech-laden XUV700 is a similar story – buyers may have to wait 22 to 38 weeks between the booking confirmation and delivery. However, its top-end trims (AX7 and AX7 L) have even high waiting periods – 54 to 56 weeks!

Mahindra Cars Waiting Period In May 2023 Mahindra Scorpio N Petrol 55 to 85 weeks (20 to 35 weeks for ‘Z8 L’ trim) Mahindra Scorpio N Diesel 60 to 75 weeks (20 to 50 weeks for ‘Z8 L’ trim) Mahindra Scorpio Classic 28 to 30 weeks Mahindra XUV700 Petrol 29 to 38 weeks (54 to 56 weeks for ‘AX7’ and ‘AX7 L’ trims Mahindra XUV700 Diesel 22 to 38 weeks (54 to 56 weeks for ‘AX7’ and ‘AX7 L’ trims Mahindra Thar RWD 3 to 4 weeks (70 to 72 weeks) Mahindra Thar AWD 3 to 4 weeks Mahindra Bolero Neo 3 to 4 weeks Mahindra XUV300 Petrol 5 to 40 weeks

Note: As per our dealer sources, the waiting periods mentioned above are only indicative. The exact delivery date will be communicated to customers after booking.

Mahindra Thar is one of the most capable offroaders available in India, and it’s a pretty handsome car too. For the RWD hard-top diesel variant of the SUV, you’ll have to wait for up to 72 weeks to take delivery!

For other variants of Thar, including both RWD and AWD versions, the official delivery time is 3 to 4 weeks, but our dealer source mentioned that the actual waiting period could only be confirmed after booking.

Next in line is Bolero Neo, which commands a wait time of just 3 to 4 weeks. Compared to other M&M models, that’s not too bad! As for Mahindra XUV300, the waiting period is quite varied. Depending on the location and the chosen trim level, your XUV300 could take anywhere between 3 to 43 weeks to be delivered.