Mahindra Waiting Period June 2023 – XUV700, Scorpio, XUV300, Thar

In the month of June 2023, the regular Bolero has a waiting period of only a few weeks while the Bolero Neo has it up to a month. The Scorpio Classic is available in S and S11 variants and it commands a waiting period of up to 8 months. The rear-wheel drive variant of the three-door Mahindra Thar has been well-received by buyers.

However, it commands a very high waiting period of up to a year and a half for the hard top diesel variant while the petrol version has it at only a month. For those wanting to own a Thar 4WD, the waiting period stands at only three to four weeks. The Mahindra XUV300 has a waiting period of up to 10 months for the base W4 variant.

The rest of the lineup has lower waiting though as the mid-spec W6 has it at four months, W8 also at four months, W8 Optional at just six weeks and the top-spec automatic trim at up to 17 weeks. The mid-level Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 trim commands a waiting period of 70 to 75 weeks (up to a year and a half) while the Z2 has it at 50 to 55 weeks.

The same can be applied to the Z6 diesel and Z8 variants. The top-spec Z8 L commands a waiting of up to 40 weeks. The Mahindra XUV700’s waiting period has been significantly reduced in recent times but the brand still asks owners to wait for up to 14 months for select variants (AX7 L).

The entry-level MX and AX3 variants of the Mahindra XUV700 have a waiting period between six and a half months and seven months in the month of June 2023. The AX5 trim commands a waiting of up to 8 months while the AX7 has it between 47 and 50 weeks (up to 13 months).

Mahindra is currently working on the facelifted version of the XUV300 while the Bolero Neo Plus has already been caught testing multiple times. The first spy images of the BE.05 electric SUV’s test mule have also emerged on the internet.