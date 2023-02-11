Mahindra Waiting Period Feb 2023 – Bolero, Scorpio N, Thar, XUV700

The recently launched Mahindra Thar RWD diesel variant has a waiting period of up to 74 weeks – the highest within the brand’s portfolio in Feb 2023

Mahindra & Mahindra has its latest launches such as the Scorpio N, XUV700 and Thar in high demand and resultantly, their waiting periods are also high – painstakingly high for some variants. The Mahindra Scorpio N commands a waiting period of up to 65 weeks for mid-level Z4 petrol and diesel variants while the Z8 L AT has a waiting of only 24 to 26 weeks.

The base Z2 and Z8 variants have a waiting period of up to 54 weeks and 60 weeks respectively. Customers wanting to own the Z8 L MT will have to wait 56 to 58 weeks. Shortly after the launch of the Mahindra Scorpio N late last year, Mahindra introduced the updated old Scorpio under the Scorpio Classic moniker.

The S and S11 variants of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic command a waiting period of 24 to 26 weeks each. The Mahindra XUV700 is retailed in an expansive range and is currently priced between Rs. 13.45 lakh and Rs. 25.48 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in five- and seven-seater configurations, the XUV700 commands a waiting period of up to 48 weeks.

Mahindra Models Waiting Period In February 2023 1. Mahindra Scorpio N Up To 65 Weeks 2. Mahindra Scorpio Classic 24-26 Weeks 3. Mahindra XUV700 Up To 48 Weeks 4. Mahindra Thar 4WD 3-4 Weeks 5. Mahindra Thar RWD Up To 74 Weeks 6. Mahindra Bolero Up To 8 Weeks 7. Mahindra XUV300 Up To 28 Weeks

The MX, AX3 and AX5 petrol and diesel variants come with a waiting of 24 to 26 weeks. The respective petrol and diesel optional trims have a waiting period of up to 40 weeks. The range-topping Mahindra XUV700 AX7 and AX7 L variants have a waiting of 47 to 48 weeks. The Mahindra Thar AWD version has a less waiting period of 3 to 4 weeks.

However, the recently launched Thar RWD diesel variant has it at up to 74 weeks while the hard-top petrol can be taken home within 3 to 5 weeks. The Mahindra Bolero’s N10 and N10 Optional variants have it at only 2 to 3 weeks but the popular N4 variant has a waiting between 6 and 8 weeks.

The Mahindra XUV300 has a waiting period of up to 28 weeks for the W6 Optional and W8 Optional AMT trims. The keys for the W8 variant can be grabbed in just 5 weeks.