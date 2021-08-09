Mahindra Unveils New Brand Logo For SUVs; XUV700 To Wear It First

Mahindra XUV700 will become the first model to wear the new Twin Peaks logo as the new identity will be introduced to other nameplates as well in phased manner

Mahindra & Mahindra has today revealed a new logo as part of differentiating its SUV range. The all-new visual identity is said to be in line with the brand’s focus to create sophisticated and authentic SUVs and it will be communicated through a digital and television campaign with actor Naseeruddin Shah and music composers like Ehsaan-Loy breathing life into this campaign through the brand film.

The new brand identity was designed by the Mahindra Design Team and speaking about it, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sector, M&M Ltd., said, “An important facet of leading change is articulating the transformation of our brand. Our new visual identity is a manifestation of what we stand for as we build a truly differentiated and authentic SUV brand for personal exploration and adventure. This new visual identity is designed to evoke the powerful emotion of freedom.”

The homegrown manufacturer says the new identity is inspired by the brand statement ‘Explore the Impossible’ as the new logo is stated to reflect the ambition and the ability to take new challenges head-on. It will be seen throughout the SUV product portfolio across 1300 customer sales and service touchpoints and 823 cities by next year.

The ‘Road Ahead’ logo though will stay put for the Commercial Vehicle products and the Farm Equipment Sector. The visual overhaul in Mahindra’s identity will be carried across the SUV nameplates in a phased manner and the upcoming XUV700 is the first to get treated with the ‘Twin Peaks’ logo representing a dynamic new Mahindra SUV.

According to Pratap Bose, EVP and Chief Design Officer, the 2M’s within the logo symbolize an “expansive and exciting future which is based on a solid heritage”. As part of the transition, the Mahindra Automotive dealerships will move to a completely new design and colour palette dominated by charcoal as the primary shade with grey and red accents.

The Mahindra XUV700 will make its global debut on the Independence Day ahead of its market launch in the coming months and it harbingers a range of new SUVs from the brand in the future.